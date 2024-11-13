Share
News

Report: Trump Administration Planning a Major Press Briefing Change That Will Infuriate Mainstream Media Outlets

 By Randy DeSoto  November 13, 2024 at 1:05pm
Share

The incoming Trump administration is reportedly planning to add more pro-MAGA outlets into the small White House press briefing room, which may mean some traditional establishment outlets getting the bump — something that may not sit well with them.

Axios reported that there are 49 seats available in the James Brady Press Briefing Room with reporters from both media and print outlets filling the spots.

“The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) has control over seating, but the White House determines press credentials. Therefore, it’s possible for an outlet to be credentialed, but not have a briefing room seat,” Axios noted.

Those seated right up front include NBC News, Fox News, CBS News, The Associated Press, ABC News, Reuters, and CNN, The Washington Post reported in 2022.

A review of the press room seating chart shows that most of the outlets tend to lean left, but there are some conservative outlets in there such as Fox News and Fox Business Network, The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, Newsmax, the Washington Examiner, and The Daily Caller.

It looks to be about 10 total or one-quarter of the seats available. Given President-elect Donald Trump’s contentious history with the press pool, he’d likely want to get that total closer to half.

Some pro-MAGA outlets noticeably missing that may want a seat are Breitbart News, The Daily Wire, One America News, and Real America’s Voice, which would include Steve Bannon’s “War Room.”

Should independent outlets be given White House access?

Besides who will be in the press room, a question many are asking is who will be Trump’s press secretary?

He had two highly-regarded ones during his first term in now-Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and now-Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany.

Trump is reportedly considering lawyer Alina Habba, who often spoke to the media while she was on the legal team representing the 45th president in his New York defamation and fraud civil lawsuits over the past two years.

She was mum during an appearance on Fox’s “Hannity” Tuesday night saying, “I leave it to the president” and her three children to give the green light.

“Everybody will know in time,” she added.

Related:
Alina Habba Issues Statement on Press Secretary Job: 'Not a Role I Am Considering'

Host Sean Hannity followed up asking, “If you were asked to serve in that role or any other role would you?”

“I am very loyal to President Trump. I would think about it, very seriously,” Habba answered.

CNN reported that Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt is also believed to be in the running.

Leavitt served as an assistant press secretary in the first Trump administration, working for McEnany.

The Hill reported others who could be under consideration include CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings, as well as Trump campaign advisors Steven Cheung and Jason Miller.

Axios sees Cheung, who served as a top communications officer with Ultimate Fighting Championship, as more likely to take the less-visible role of White House communications director.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'Words That I Never Contemplated Using': CNN's Jake Tapper Totally Stunned by Trump's New Cabinet Pick
Breaking: Trump Chooses RFK Jr. for Massive Cabinet Spot
'Are You Not Entertained?': CNN Contributor Can't Believe Trump's Latest Cabinet Pick as MAGA Picks Pile Up
Breaking: Matt Gaetz Tapped for Cabinet Position
CNN Anchor Calls White House Staffers' Response to Trump Visit 'Really Stunning'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation