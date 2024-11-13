The incoming Trump administration is reportedly planning to add more pro-MAGA outlets into the small White House press briefing room, which may mean some traditional establishment outlets getting the bump — something that may not sit well with them.

Axios reported that there are 49 seats available in the James Brady Press Briefing Room with reporters from both media and print outlets filling the spots.

“The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) has control over seating, but the White House determines press credentials. Therefore, it’s possible for an outlet to be credentialed, but not have a briefing room seat,” Axios noted.

Those seated right up front include NBC News, Fox News, CBS News, The Associated Press, ABC News, Reuters, and CNN, The Washington Post reported in 2022.

A review of the press room seating chart shows that most of the outlets tend to lean left, but there are some conservative outlets in there such as Fox News and Fox Business Network, The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, Newsmax, the Washington Examiner, and The Daily Caller.

It looks to be about 10 total or one-quarter of the seats available. Given President-elect Donald Trump’s contentious history with the press pool, he’d likely want to get that total closer to half.

Some pro-MAGA outlets noticeably missing that may want a seat are Breitbart News, The Daily Wire, One America News, and Real America’s Voice, which would include Steve Bannon’s “War Room.”

Besides who will be in the press room, a question many are asking is who will be Trump’s press secretary?

He had two highly-regarded ones during his first term in now-Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and now-Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany.

Trump is reportedly considering lawyer Alina Habba, who often spoke to the media while she was on the legal team representing the 45th president in his New York defamation and fraud civil lawsuits over the past two years.

She was mum during an appearance on Fox’s “Hannity” Tuesday night saying, “I leave it to the president” and her three children to give the green light.

“Everybody will know in time,” she added.

Host Sean Hannity followed up asking, “If you were asked to serve in that role or any other role would you?”

“I am very loyal to President Trump. I would think about it, very seriously,” Habba answered.

Alina Habba when asked if she would serve as Press Secretary or any other role in the Trump White House: “I would think about it, very seriously.” pic.twitter.com/oZc1ZupePi — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 13, 2024

CNN reported that Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt is also believed to be in the running.

Leavitt served as an assistant press secretary in the first Trump administration, working for McEnany.

President Trump didn’t just defeat Kamala Harris. He defeated the big tech oligarchs who tried to silence him, the weaponized system of justice against him, and the fake news that has lied about him and his supporters for years. Greatest political comeback in HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/SrXBU7dbS6 — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) November 6, 2024

The Hill reported others who could be under consideration include CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings, as well as Trump campaign advisors Steven Cheung and Jason Miller.

Axios sees Cheung, who served as a top communications officer with Ultimate Fighting Championship, as more likely to take the less-visible role of White House communications director.

