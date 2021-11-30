Share
Alleged Cannibal Caught After Headless Body Rolls Out Of Car During Crash

 By Jack Davis  November 30, 2021 at 4:38pm
A man who proudly proclaims himself to be a cannibal was apprehended by police when a headless body was found at the scene of a car accident.

The incident took place near St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Russian news agency Tass noted that the body fell out of the trunk of a Mitsubishi when it slammed into a fence alongside the highway, the New York Post reported.

Three people were arrested. Of those, two allegedly murdered a man in St. Petersburg and set the scene of the crime — a garage — on fire, according to Tass.

One of the suspects admitted to engaging in cannibalism.

Yegor Komarov, 23, appeared in a court hearing and made multiple provocative statements, according to Heavy.com.

“I killed that one in Sosnovka in vain,” he reportedly told authorities. “It turned out he was not tasty.”

Is the world getting to be a scarier place?

He claimed he killed a 38-year-old man in St. Petersburg to eat some of him.

“But the meat was difficult to cut, as the knife was blunt, and I did not like the taste of his veins,” he said, according to the Washington Examiner.

After saying he tried to eat the man’s tongue but did not like it, he said, “But I probably would have liked another part of the body.”

In a video of Komarov cited by The Daily Beast, he said of one victim, “I nibbled to just take a taste.”

“Are you ready to eat a human again?” he was asked.

“Do you have some?” he replied.

Russian media reported that the crash took place when Komarov and those with him were taking the body of the man murdered in the garage out to a forest to dispose of it.

One Russian media report claimed that when police removed Komarov’s handcuffs, he called out, “What are you doing, I can bite you to death!”

“Police thanked Komarov for his confession, twisted his arms behind this time and put the handcuffs back on,” the Russian report said.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation

