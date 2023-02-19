A 16-year-old suspected in the fatal shooting of another teenager at an El Paso, Texas, mall on Wednesday was stopped by an armed bystander who wasn’t afraid to fire.

Interim police chief Peter Pacillas said the shooting was preceded by a fight and called it “a random incident between two groups,” according to KFOX-TV.

According to the El Paso Times, the groups that came together at the Cielo Vista Mall, were made up of six teens who ranged in age from 14 to 17 and another group that included the 16-year-old suspect and three others ranging in age 15 to 20.

According to Fox News, police identified the slain teen as Angeles Zaragoza, 17. Two other people besides the slaying suspect were shot, police said, according to Fox News.

The incident took place shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, but Fox News reported he is a Hispanic male.

According to KTSM in El Paso, the bystander was identified as 32-year-old Emanuel Duran.

Police say that after the initial shots, Duran, who is licensed to carry a gun, shot the suspect.

“As soon as the shooting ended, the 16-year-old suspect began to run and was pointing the gun towards the direction of bystanders, including 32-year-old Emanuel Duran, a Licensed to Carry Holder,” police said in a news release, according to Fox News.

“As the suspect ran towards Duran and bystanders, Duran drew his handgun and shot the suspect.”

According to reports, Duran and an off-duty El Paso police officer who was working security provided first aid to the suspect and the others injured in the incident.

The handgun used by the suspect had been reported stolen, El Paso police Sgt. Robert Gomez said, according to CNN.

“It’s always concerning especially when a 16-year-old has a stolen handgun and fires a weapon inside a very crowded mall. It’s very concerning, it’s very disturbing actually,” Gomez said, according to KTSM-TV.

Police said the 16-year-old suspect is hospitalized in stable condition. Charges are pending against him.

The Cielo Vista Mall said it will increase security, according to KFOX.

“While the El Paso Police Department investigation is ongoing, the Chief of Police did stress that this was a random, isolated incident stemming from an altercation between two groups in a tenant space near the food court,” it said.

“We are thankful for the quick response of the El Paso Police Officer stationed in the center, mall security as well as the broader support of the El Paso Police Department and other responding agencies,” the mall said.

