Amanda Bynes Detained by Police Months After Suffering Psychiatric Episode: Report

The tragic downward spiral of former child star and actress Amanda Bynes allegedly continued this weekend.

TMZ is reporting that Bynes, 37, was seen being taken into police custody Saturday morning.

Amanda Bynes Detained for Mental Health Evaluation Amid Ongoing Struggles https://t.co/IxFq9ikTaR — TMZ (@TMZ) June 17, 2023

Police showed up to pick up Bynes after a call came in “for a woman who was in distress.”

After being picked up by police, Bynes was then taken to a police station, where a medical professional was able to evaluate if she needed further treatment.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Bynes “was calm” but that she also “looked defeated” while police escorted her.

That is about the extent of what is currently known.

TMZ noted that it’s unclear if Bynes was picked up from her home, or if she was found elsewhere. The outlet also doesn’t know if she was placed in a “full-blown 5150 hold, or if she was released by LAPD.”

For the unaware, 5150 is the number of the section of the Welfare and Institutions Code, that allows an adult experiencing a mental health crisis to be placed in involuntary holding for 72 hours.

A 5150 is generally reserved for people considered to be a danger to either themselves or others.

While the exact outcome of Bynes’ Saturday morning ordeal is unknown, it does continue a greater trend in recent months.

In March, Bynes actually was hospitalized on a psychiatric hold after an episode where she was found walking naked through downtown Los Angeles.

Bynes had reportedly waved a car down and told the driver that she was having a psychotic episode, then proceeded to call 911.

Video then began circulating depicting Bynes days before the Los Angeles incident, wherein she appeared unwell and despondent.

She was ultimately released in April, but not without the caveat that she would undergo outpatient treatment.

Fans on social media commiserated for Bynes.

Feel so bad for Amanda 🙁 she’s an angel — Pluto (@PlutooDelRey) June 18, 2023

So sad — Kathy 😊💙🔥 🎨♻️ (@crlulukat) June 17, 2023

Sad, just sad, I’m glad to hear she’s safe and in appropriate facilities to care for her. — Silvernails (@ViperSilverR) June 17, 2023

Bynes first burst onto the scene as a recurring actor in the beloved Nickelodeon sketch comedy show, “All That,” which debuted in 1996.

Since then, she’s had a number of successful projects and films to her name, including “She’s the Man” and “What a Girl Wants.”

Her last listed credit on the movie database site IMDb is the 2010 film “Easy A.”

TMZ does note that Bynes’ “on-again-off-again fiance” claims that the two had split about a week before the Los Angeles incident, and have not appeared to have gotten back together since.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.