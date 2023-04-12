Amanda Bynes Released from Mental Hospital, But She's Not Out of the Woods Yet: Report

Actress Amanda Bynes has been released from a California psychiatric facility after she called for help during an episode last month, but she is not out of the woods yet, according to a report.

TMZ reported Bynes was released from the facility Monday but will now undergo outpatient treatment and has returned to her home.

The decision was made by Bynes and her doctors after all parties agreed she was well enough to leave, the report said.

She was admitted to the facility on March 19 after she was spotted walking naked in downtown Los Angeles. The 37-year-old flagged down a passing motorist and asked to use their phone, TMZ reported at the time.

From there, she called the police and asked for help, citing a psychiatric issue.

LAPD officers picked her up and placed her under a 72-hour psychiatric hold while she was evaluated. She ultimately spent more than three weeks in the Southern California facility.

It is not clear how Bynes ended up in the state she was in, but one TikTok user posted a video that purported to show her with the actress in Hollywood a day before her hospitalization.

In the video, Bynes appeared despondent.

The actress has grabbed headlines for more than a decade over her behavior and has been open about her struggles with mental health and drug abuse.

During a 2018 interview with Paper Magazine, Bynes said she had faked ADHD symptoms in order to get ahold of the drug Adderall.

“When I was [filming the movie ‘Hall Pass’], I remember being in the trailer and I used to chew the Adderall tablets because I thought they made me [more] high [that way],” she said.

Bynes’ legal issues began when was arrested on a drunken driving charge in 2012 in New York.

A year later, she was placed under a psychiatric hold after she allegedly started a fire in the driveway of a home in Thousand Oaks, California.

A nine-year conservatorship followed, but it was ended in March 2022 when her parents agreed she was in better shape.

The former Nickelodeon star was diagnosed with bipolar disorder during the conservatorship.

Bynes’ former fiancé, Paul Michael, told the New York Post’s Page Six last month she was not taking her medication.

“She got off her meds, and she’s still off her meds,” Michael said. “She’s wild.”

