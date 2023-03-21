Parler Share
Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the T-Mobile Sidekick LX launch event at Paramount Studios on May 14, 2009, in Hollywood, California.
Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the T-Mobile Sidekick LX launch event at Paramount Studios on May 14, 2009, in Hollywood, California. (Charley Gallay / Getty Images)

Video of Amanda Bynes Days Before Psychotic Break Goes Viral as She Appears Fail and Weak

 By Johnathan Jones  March 21, 2023 at 4:18pm
A video posted online over the weekend appears to show former child actress Amanda Bynes frail and weak in the days leading up to her hospitalization following a psychotic episode.

Bynes, 36, has generated headlines throughout the last decade due to her issues with mental health and drug abuse.

She was arrested for drunk driving in 2012 and placed under a psychiatric hold a year later after she started a fire in the driveway of a stranger’s home in Thousand Oaks, California.

Her parents filed for a conservatorship over her, which was granted in 2013. It ended last February when all parties agreed the “What I Like About You” star was doing better.

Early Sunday morning, Bynes was spotted unclothed and roaming the streets of Los Angeles alone, TMZ reported.

She flagged down a passing motorist and used their phone to dial 911, explaining she was coming down from what she called a psychotic episode.

Police picked her up and placed her under a 72-hour psychiatric hold while she is evaluated.

A TikTok user posted a now-viral clip she said was taken on Friday night — less than two days before Bynes was hospitalized.

The clip appeared to show the former TV and film star in a fragile state.

Does fame often ruin people’s lives?

The woman asked Bynes, who was standing to her right, to say hello.

“What’s up,” Bynes said softly.

“We’re just walking the streets of Hollywood. It’s St. Patrick’s Day,” the TikTok user said enthusiastically.

@kaitlynhotfox #amandabynes ❤️❤️ happy shes getting the help she needs. she was sweet, gave her some money and talked. sometime ppl just sb to talk to. #fyp #goviral #foryoupage ♬ original sound – kaitlyn

Bynes appeared despondent.

TMZ reported a source close to Bynes said the psychiatric hold could be extended beyond the required 72 hours.

Bynes was supposed to make her first public appearance since her conservatorship ended over the weekend at 90s Con in Connecticut but she was absent.

Bynes has previously been open about her struggles with drugs such as Adderall.

She told Paper Magazine in 2018 she faked symptoms of ADHD to get ahold of the drug.

“When I was [filming the movie ‘Hall Pass’], I remember being in the trailer and I used to chew the Adderall tablets because I thought they made me [more] high [that way],” she told the publication.

