SECTIONS
Science and Tech US News
Print

Amazon Patent Literally Puts Workers in Tiny Cages

Amazon received a patent for a cage that would allow workers to navigate robot-only zones in its warehouses.U.S. Patent and Trademark OfficeAmazon received a patent for a cage that would allow workers to navigate robot-only zones in its warehouses. (U.S. Patent and Trademark Office)

By Jack Davis
at 7:37am
Print

Workers at Amazon warehouses could spend time in cages if the company implements a device for which it holds a U.S. patent.

The patent, titled “System and method for transporting personnel within an active workspace,” seeks to create a work environment in which humans can enter areas where robots rule, without damage to the humans, the Daily Mail reported.

A drawing accompanying the patent shows a cage-like enclosure on top of the type of robotic trolleys that move goods around Amazon warehouses, the Boston Herald reported.

The patent was granted in 2016. Amazon first began designing the device in 2013.

The patent was called “an extraordinary illustration of worker alienation, a stark moment in the relationship between humans and machines” by researchers who highlighted it in a study published Friday.

TRENDING: ‘Ex-Muslim’ Customers Thrown Out of Starbucks

“Here, the worker becomes a part of a machinic ballet, held upright in a cage which dictates and constrains their movement,” said the study by Kate Crawford of the AI Now Institute at New York University and Vladan Joler, a professor of new media at the University of Novi Sad in Serbia.

The study also said that the system represented “an extraordinary illustration of worker alienation, a stark moment in the relationship between humans and machines.”

Is this technology scary?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Currently, robot-only zones in Amazon warehouses are off limits to people. When a human strays where one is not allowed — to make repairs or pick up something that was dropped, for instance — everything shuts down. Amazon wants to keep things rolling.

Putting workers in moving cages would let them “get to a destination location within or across the workspace, such as a restroom located a significant distance from the user,” the patent said.

Despite having the patent, Amazon said it won’t be putting its workers in cages any time soon.

“Like many companies, we file a number of forward-looking patent applications,” said Lindsay Campbell, an Amazon spokeswoman, according to the Seattle Times.

Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president of operations, denied that the system was currently being used.

RELATED: Billionaire CEO Arrested In Minnesota For Sexual Misconduct

“Sometimes even bad ideas get submitted for patents,” Clark tweeted. “This was never used and we have no plans for usage.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Leggett, North Carolina, Mayorn Gary Skelton and his wife, Jackie, were found murdered in their home last week.CBS 17 screen shot

3 Arrested After Mayor and His Wife Found Murdered in Home

Chris Agee

Dianne Feinstein; Gavin Newsom

Two of California’s Most Prominent Democrats Have Momentum Working Against Them in Tight Elections

Jack Davis

A prototype of US President Donald Trump's US-Mexico border wall being built near San Diego.Guillermo Arias / Getty Images

Trump Reveals His Backup Plan if Congress Won’t Fund the Wall

Randy DeSoto

Fox News / Twitter screen shot

Owens: Democrats Bringing Obama Back Out of Fear Over Trump’s Success with Black Community

Jack Davis

The White House in Washington, D.C.Orhan Cam / Shutterstock

White House Staffers Reportedly Narrow Down Op-Ed Suspects List to a Few People

Jack Davis

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, Republican of Nebraska, speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference 2016 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, outside Washington, March 3, 2016.Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

GOP Senator Claims He ‘Regularly Considers’ Leaving Republican Party

Savannah Pointer

Tyler Merritt, an Army veteran and owner of Nine Line Apparel

‘Just Stand’: Army Vet Rolls Out New Anti-Nike Clothing Line

The Western Journal

Stormy DanielsA Katz / Shutterstock

Company Offers To Rescind Stormy Daniels’ Hush-Money Agreement, Drops Plans for Threatened Lawsuit

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.