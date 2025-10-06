Amb. Huckabee Marks 2nd Anniversary of Oct. 7 Attacks with Promise to Israel: 'You Will Never Stand Alone'

American Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee made a promise to the people of Israel as the second anniversary of the Oct. 7., 2023, Hamas massacre of innocent Israeli civilians approached.

“May October 7, 2023, forever remind us that evil and antisemitism are not mere metaphors — but brutal realities that God and Holy Scripture enjoin us to combat with all our might,” he posted on X.

“I came to visit @Israel not long after Oct 7 to show solidarity. I had no idea two years later this nightmare for the hostage families would still exist and certainly did not expect that I would be sent by @realdonaldtrump to be U.S. Ambassador to Israel and be living in Jerusalem. The resolve and resilience of the Israeli people have been inspiring,” he wrote.

It was two years ago on Saturday, October 7, 2023 during Shabbat and on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah when Iran-backed Hamas terrorists perpetrated the deadliest attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Hamas shattered a peaceful morning by massacring 1200… — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) October 6, 2025

“Thanks to the tremendous leadership of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, there is a deal to free the remaining 48 hostages — living and deceased — from Gaza’s dungeons, bring closure to the families, and establish conditions for a lasting peace. We pray and continue to make every effort to bring the 48 hostages, including two U.S. citizens, home so they are reunited with their loved ones.

“The United States stands unwaveringly with our close ally and partner Israel because we know in our hearts that it is right. On this day of all days, we renew our pledge to Israel and the Jewish people: You will never stand alone. As @POTUS @realDonaldTrump says — we will always remember and never forget October 7, 2023.”

In the post, Huckabee noted that the massacre was “the deadliest attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

“Hamas shattered a peaceful morning by massacring 1200 innocent men, women, and children and barbarically taking hostage more than 250 into Gaza’s terror tunnels – including U.S. citizens. Hamas’ heinous attack was part of its genocidal goal to destroy Israel and murder Jews in Israel and around the world,” he wrote.

“Since that day, 1,152 courageous Israeli soldiers and security personnel, including U.S. citizens, have fallen as Israel has fought a multi-front war of survival,” he wrote.

In a separate post, Huckabee sought to remind those who have forgotten what the massacre was like in Kfar Aza, which he had visited two years ago.

“I’m back here again two years later,” he said in the video.

“It’s almost as ugly today as it was two years ago when there was still blood streaming from every wall and in every house in this wonderful little kibbutz that once house a thousand people,” he said.

We remember October 7. pic.twitter.com/jqTfcHhXNy — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) October 6, 2025

“Now, unfortunately, no one lives here because they can’t.

“What happened on October the seventh was a cruel, vicious, blood-curdling atrocity, in which children, young families, were viciously massacred, mutilated, and humiliated by the acts of the savages of Hamas,” he explained.

“They not only carried out some of the most evil acts of human history, but they did it with a level of glee and pride that is unimaginable — actually wearing cameras on their helmets, so they could capture the slaughter of human beings, many of them children, elderly people, defenseless people, and being very satisfied with their behavior,” he said.

The horror. From my recent visit to Kfar Aza. My heart felt like it was being pulled out of my chest. The sheer wanton, deliberate destruction by these Gazan terrorists on a small peaceful, life-loving kibbutz. Little children’s toys and play-things strewn everywhere.… pic.twitter.com/as8a8TAAfI — Kosher🎗 (@koshercockney) August 13, 2025



He said the actions of Hamas that day are why “the president has said time and again Hamas can’t stay, and it’s why when I come back two years later, it’s still a very, very ugly reminder of what happened on October the seventh.”

