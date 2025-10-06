Share
News
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee poses for a photo during an interview in Jerusalem, Israel, on Aug. 20.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee poses for a photo during an interview in Jerusalem, Israel, on Aug. 20. (Ohad Zwigenberg / AP)

Amb. Huckabee Marks 2nd Anniversary of Oct. 7 Attacks with Promise to Israel: 'You Will Never Stand Alone'

 By Jack Davis  October 6, 2025 at 10:01am
Share

American Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee made a promise to the people of Israel as the second anniversary of the Oct. 7., 2023, Hamas massacre of innocent Israeli civilians approached.

“May October 7, 2023, forever remind us that evil and antisemitism are not mere metaphors — but brutal realities that God and Holy Scripture enjoin us to combat with all our might,” he posted on X.

“I came to visit @Israel not long after Oct 7 to show solidarity. I had no idea two years later this nightmare for the hostage families would still exist and certainly did not expect that I would be sent by @realdonaldtrump to be U.S. Ambassador to Israel and be living in Jerusalem. The resolve and resilience of the Israeli people have been inspiring,” he wrote.

“Thanks to the tremendous leadership of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump,  there is a deal to free the remaining 48 hostages — living and deceased — from Gaza’s dungeons, bring closure to the families, and establish conditions for a lasting peace. We pray and continue to make every effort to bring the 48 hostages, including two U.S. citizens, home so they are reunited with their loved ones.

“The United States stands unwaveringly with our close ally and partner Israel because we know in our hearts that it is right. On this day of all days, we renew our pledge to Israel and the Jewish people: You will never stand alone. As @POTUS @realDonaldTrump says — we will always remember and never forget October 7, 2023.”

In the post, Huckabee noted that the massacre was “the deadliest attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

“Hamas shattered a peaceful morning by massacring 1200 innocent men, women, and children and barbarically taking hostage more than 250 into Gaza’s terror tunnels – including U.S. citizens. Hamas’ heinous attack was part of its genocidal goal to destroy Israel and murder Jews in Israel and around the world,” he wrote.

Should America continue to support Israel?

“Since that day, 1,152 courageous Israeli soldiers and security personnel, including U.S. citizens, have fallen as Israel has fought a multi-front war of survival,” he wrote.

In a separate post, Huckabee sought to remind those who have forgotten what the massacre was like in Kfar Aza, which he had visited two years ago.

“I’m back here again two years later,” he said in the video.

“It’s almost as ugly today as it was two years ago when there was still blood streaming from every wall and in every house in this wonderful little kibbutz that once house a thousand people,” he said.

Related:
U.K. PM Implies Israel Should Kowtow to Hamas, Mike Huckabee Reminds Him How Brits Fought Nazis: 'Heard of Dresden?'

“Now, unfortunately, no one lives here because they can’t.

“What happened on October the seventh was a cruel, vicious, blood-curdling atrocity, in which children, young families, were viciously massacred, mutilated, and humiliated by the acts of the savages of Hamas,” he explained.

“They not only carried out some of the most evil acts of human history, but they did it with a level of glee and pride that is unimaginable — actually wearing cameras on their helmets, so they could capture the slaughter of human beings, many of them children, elderly people, defenseless people, and being very satisfied with their behavior,” he said.


He said the actions of Hamas that day are why “the president has said time and again Hamas can’t stay, and it’s why when I come back two years later, it’s still a very, very ugly reminder of what happened on October the seventh.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Amb. Huckabee Marks 2nd Anniversary of Oct. 7 Attacks with Promise to Israel: 'You Will Never Stand Alone'
Bus Driver in North Carolina Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crimes, He Went by the Name 'Ms. Sharon'
Pritzker Livid: Says Trump Ordered National Guard to Illinois Amid Anti-ICE Violence, Likens Troops to Invaders
Hillary Next? Vance Hints Who's Next in Line for Prosecution as Trump Administration Goes After Deep State
ICYMI: Man Wanted for Murder, Multiple Attempted Murders Arrested in South Carolina
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation