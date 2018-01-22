America Chooses Favorite Member of the Trump Family After Their First Year in the White House

President Donald Trump may be the commander in chief of the United States but he isn’t even the most popular member of his family.

A poll conducted by The Economist/YouGov was released Friday and revealed the most liked and most disliked members of the first family.

Notching the top spot in the poll is first lady Melania Trump who was viewed favorably by 48 percent of respondents and unfavorably by 33 percent of respondents. She is the only member of the Trump family that is viewed more favorably than unfavorably, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

“Michelle Obama was also more popular than her husband in early 2010,” The Economist/YouGov analysis stated.

Sitting in second place is the president himself with 43 percent of respondents viewing him favorably while 52 percent view him in an unfavorable light.

“That is typical of First Ladies, who frequently are liked more than their political husbands, even when many Americans evaluate them politically,” the analysis stated.

Ivanka Trump rounds out the third place spot with a 41 percent favorability rating and a 42 percent unfavorability rating among respondents.

Fourth on the list is Donald Trump Jr. who was viewed positively by 36 percent of those polled, while his brother Eric Trump was viewed favorably by 32 percent of respondents.

However, no one in the first family had as abysmal of a favorability rating as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, who finished dead last in the poll. Kushner was viewed favorably by only 25 percent of respondents and unfavorably by 44 percent of respondents.

The White House senior advisor’s favorability rating didn’t budge from the favorability poll conducted in February 2017. However, his unfavorability rating skyrocketed from 31 percent to 44 percent in just under one year.

His placement on the list and increased unfavorability from the public isn’t surprising considering the multitude of media reports that allege Kushner was a key player in the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

However, Melania Trump is the antithesis to Kushner, as she has been absent from virtually any scandal.

The Economist/YouGov analysis did reveal, however, that Melania Trump didn’t score as high of a favorability rating as former first lady Michelle Obama.

“However, Mrs. Trump is a little less popular than Mrs. Obama was one year into her husband’s presidency.”

In 2010, Michelle Obama was viewed favorably by 57 percent of those polled and unfavorably by 30 percent of respondents.

She, like Melania, experienced her highest favorability numbers from her respective party. Eighty-nine percent of Democrats viewed Michelle Obama favorably, while 89 percent of Republicans viewed Melania Trump favorably.

However, the current first lady did top her predecessor in one area, cross-party unfavorability. Sixty-four percent of Republicans said they viewed Michelle Obama unfavorably, while 61 percent of Democrats stated they viewed Melania Trump unfavorably.

The Economist/YouGov poll isn’t the only metric that showed Melania Trump is the most positively viewed member of the Trump family. A Gallup poll showed that Melania Trump is the only member of her family to have her ratings increase since her time in the White House.

In January 2017, the first lady was viewed favorably by 37 percent of those polled. However, that same poll showed that in December 2017 she was viewed favorably by 54 percent of respondents.

