America First Legal Sues FBI for Allegedly Colluding with Big Tech to Censor Hunter Biden Story

America First Legal founder and president Stephen Miller announced Tuesday that the public interest law firm filed a lawsuit against the FBI over its alleged collusion with Big Tech to suppress information about Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings contained on his “laptop from hell.”

Miller, who served as a top White House aide to former President Donald Trump, tweeted that the FBI concealed “records concerning its collusion with Big Tech to censor the Hunter Biden corruption story during the 2020 election.”

The AFL complaint filed in federal district court in Washington, D.C., states that the FBI and the Department of Justice have not complied with a Freedom of Information Act request submitted on Aug. 28.

The request seeks “all email correspondence, calendar items, and records of phone calls or meetings occurring between October 1, 2020, and November 15, 2020, between any employee at the FBI and any employee at Facebook … related to Hunter Biden’s laptop and Russian dis- or mis-information.”

The AFL court filing further stated, “Hunter Biden’s laptop contained explosive evidence of political corruption and strong evidence that now-President Joe Biden and his family were deeply compromised by their commercial and other relationships with Communist Party of China and Ukrainian oligarchs.”

“However, the evidence is that the FBI and Big Tech, including Facebook, colluded to interfere with the 2020 Presidential election first by falsely and maliciously labeling the laptop ‘Russian disinformation’ and then by censoring and/or discrediting all news about its contents,” the complaint read.

In August, podcast host Joe Rogan asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about his company’s decision to suppress the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story when it broke in October 2020.

“The FBI, I think, basically came to us — some folks on our team — and was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert. We thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that, basically, there’s about to be some kind of dump that’s similar to that. So just be vigilant,'” Zuckerberg recounted.

He further noted that, unlike Twitter, Facebook did not completely prevent the sharing of the story, but did limit its reach.

Rogan asked by what percentage the tech giant limited its spread. “I don’t know off the top of my head, but it’s — it’s meaningful,” Zuckerberg answered.

“But we weren’t sort of as black and white about it as Twitter. We just kind of thought, ‘Hey, look, if the FBI, which I still view as a legitimate institution in this country — it’s a very professional law enforcement — they come to us and tell us that we need to be on guard about something then I want to take that seriously.”

Zuckerberg told Rogan he could not recall if the FBI had warned Facebook specifically about the Hunter Biden story, but it “fit the pattern.”

On Tuesday, former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that while he was being interviewed by the FBI at its D.C. field office in October 2020 about documents contained on the laptop, then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s brother Jim Biden called him.

“Jim Biden called me via WhatsApp, and … my phone starts ringing in the middle of this interview. So I look down and I’m like, ‘Is he really calling me right now?’” Bobulinski said.

“I answered it and there was nobody on the other side. So I don’t know if it was a mistake or they were trying to send me a message or what it was. But that’s the last interaction or communication I’ve had with the Biden family.”

Hunter, Jim and Joe were to be part of a proposed venture capital deal in 2017 with Chinese energy firm CEFC, according to Bobulinski, the New York Post reported. Hunter went on to do a separate deal without Bobulinski, he said.

CEFC has ties to the Chinese Communist Party, and its executives ultimately paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter and Jim, according to The Washington Post.

AFL director and senior counsel Reed Rubenstein characterized the actions the FBI took to suppress the Hunter Biden story as collusion with Big Tech.

“The evidence is that during the 2020 Presidential election campaign, the FBI conspired and combined with large corporations, including Facebook, to censor and suppress the damning evidence of Biden family corruption and influence peddling found on Hunter Biden’s laptop,” he said in a news release.

“This was done to help Joe Biden and the Democrats win the 2020 election,” Rubenstein added.

“Now, arrogantly disregarding the law, the FBI is stonewalling AFL’s efforts to expose the FBI’s emails detailing the tradecraft behind this collusive attack on our elections, and identifying the persons inside and outside of government who were responsible for it. AFL, however, will not be deterred.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

