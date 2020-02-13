SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Is America Moving Toward a Non-Traditional Valentine's Day?

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published February 13, 2020 at 1:10pm
Print

If you’ve been online, watched television, listened to the radio or even just gone shopping lately, there’s no way you’ve missed the fact that Valentine’s Day is coming up.

Unlike individual birthdays and anniversaries, which can sneak up on you dangerously quickly, no one involved in making money is going to let you forget that the day of hearts, roses and chocolates is just around the corner.

There’s definitely a push to spend a lot of money on this heralded holiday as well as the not-so-subtle implication that the amount you spend is directly equal to how much you care for the person you’re spending on. Lavish dinners and expensive jewelry are just two of the common suggestions we get blasted with as soon as New Year’s is over.

According to the National Retail Federation, 55 percent of people queried said they plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and those participants revealed that the average amount they plan on spending is $196.31.

Overall, based on participant responses, the NRF estimates that Americans plan on spending $27.4 billion on Valentine’s Day 2020, “up 32 percent from last year’s record $20.7 billion.”

TRENDING: Desperate Biden Calls Rudy a 'Thug,' Bluffs Badly When CBS Asks About Hunter

That’s a lot of cash for a holiday with murky origins, and some people are striking back and choosing to spend their money on something more significant than cardboard boxes of waxy chocolates, expensive cards or overpriced, crowded restaurant dinners.

Instacart has found the latter particularly true after referencing a poll of 2,000 Americans. The group discovered that — of those 2,000 people — while 51 percent favored the typical restaurant dinner, 49 percent would rather have a meal at home.

While there will no doubt be daring couples with culinary skills who make over-the-top dinners at home (and can access their own wine collection without that pesky corkage fee), many would be just as happy with a casual dinner featuring all-American favorites: fried chicken, BBQ, tacos or pizza.

“Valentine’s Day dinner doesn’t need to include fancy dishes,” the Instacart article read. “In fact, 41% of Americans say pizza is among the most underrated Valentine’s day foods, with 20% secretly wishing their partner would make pizza for their romantic meal at home.”

Of course, there’s a world of variation in the pizza department, from ordering ready-made to bake-at-home to carefully handcrafted from scratch — but pizza was definitely a frontrunner for many.

Instacart also determined that while 46 percent of polled American adults listed American-style cuisine as their go-to choice, Italian ranked at 44 percent and French at 22 percent, which shouldn’t be all that surprising.

Another enticing element of the at-home celebration is that there’s no need to dress up. Some couples may appreciate the chance to get out of the house and hit the town all dolled up, but 26 percent said that “one of the biggest benefits to making Valentine’s Day dinner at home is that they can wear their sweatpants.”

RELATED: Lights, Christmas Carols Descend on Children's Hospital as Hundreds Show Up To Celebrate Holidays

Of course, Instacart has a reason to be invested in the responses that preferred cooking at home to going out, but it is true that many choose to celebrate from the comfort and relative frugality of their homes.

Whether you splash the cash on Feb. 14 or take a more conservative or at-home approach, have a very happy Valentine’s Day!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Is America Moving Toward a Non-Traditional Valentine's Day?
98-Year-Old Girl Scout Has Been Selling Cookies Since 1932: 'She's Non-Stop'
5-Year-Old Carries Sister Out of Burning Home Before Going Back To Help Save 7 Family Members
Bartender Moved to Tears When Businessman Leaves Her $2,020 Tip on $64 Bill
Hundreds Gathered in Falling Snow To Attend Funeral of 91-Year-Old Veteran They'd Never Met
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×