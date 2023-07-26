In a disturbing turn of events, billionaire private equity investor Leon Black finds himself at the center of explosive rape allegations filed by an anonymous plaintiff known as Jane Doe.

According to a report from Forbes, the woman claims she was subjected to horrific abuse by not only Leon Black, but by Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell as well.

The lawsuit, filed by Wigdor Law, accuses Black of raping the 16-year-old girl in 2002 at Epstein’s Manhattan townhome.

Jane Doe, an autistic woman with Mosaic Down Syndrome, claims she was trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell starting in 2001. The lawsuit alleges that she was routinely sexually abused by them and others.

Billionaire ‘ogre’ Leon Black accused of raping autistic teen after ‘hand off’ from Jeffrey Epstein: suit https://t.co/SbrsCYcjq4 pic.twitter.com/ZpKI7QIGhX — New York Post (@nypost) July 25, 2023



In 2002, Epstein allegedly introduced Jane Doe to Black, instructing her to provide him with a “massage treatment” similar to what she had done for Epstein, which involved sexual intercourse and nudity.

According to the lawsuit, Black led her to a massage room on the third floor of Epstein’s townhouse, where he allegedly raped her.

The traumatic experience left a lasting impact on the plaintiff physically and psychologically.

In response to the lawsuit, Black’s attorney, Susan Estrich, vehemently denied the allegations, calling them frivolous and baseless.

Do you think the names of Epstein’s associates should be released? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

She asserted that Black had never even met the accuser, Jane Doe.

Estrich further claimed that the lawsuit was part of a vendetta against Black by Wigdor Law, who allegedly filed the complaints without proper investigation.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Black has faced accusations of sexual abuse.

Cheri Pierson filed a lawsuit in November 2022, also claiming that Black raped her in Epstein’s townhouse in 2002. The case is still ongoing, with Black denying any wrongdoing and seeking sanctions against Wigdor Law.

Additionally, Guzel Ganieva, a former Russian model, accused Black of rape in a lawsuit filed in June 2021. However, the case was dismissed due to legal flaws in the plaintiff’s argument and a pre-existing non-disclosure agreement. Justice David Cohen declined to sanction Wigdor Law or Black, stating that neither side had engaged in extreme behavior to warrant sanctions.

Adding complexity to the situation is the ongoing Senate Finance Committee investigation into Black’s $158 million payment to Jeffrey Epstein for tax and estate planning services.

Senator Ron Wyden leads the investigation, which began in June 2022 due to inconsistencies discovered by Dechert LLP, a law firm hired by the Apollo board of directors to examine Black’s ties to Epstein.

The investigation aims to determine whether the payments were part of a strategy to avoid paying over $1 billion in federal gift and estate taxes.

The allegations against Black are deeply disturbing and come at a time when he faces increased scrutiny for his financial dealings with Epstein.

While Black’s legal team vehemently denies the accusations and continues to cooperate with the Senate Finance Committee, the lawsuit filed by Jane Doe adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation. As the legal proceedings unfold, the world awaits justice and accountability for the alleged crimes committed by those involved with Epstein’s dark world.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.