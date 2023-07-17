Share
Jeffrey Epstein stands for a mugshot on March 28, 2017.
Jeffrey Epstein stands for a mugshot on March 28, 2017. (New York State Sex Offender Registry - File / AP)

Billionaire Tied to Jeffrey Epstein Just Gave Biden a Massive Gift

 By Bryan Chai  July 17, 2023 at 4:40pm
A hefty donation towards the incumbent president’s re-election bid coffers is raising a few eyebrows.

According to a Fox News report, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman donated a whopping $699,600 towards President Joe Biden’s re-election bid.

Federal Election Commission records reflected a donation in that exact sum on April 26 to the Biden Victory Fund, described by Fox as “the campaign’s joint fundraising vehicle.”

Fox also pointed out the somewhat peculiar timing of the move — and Hoffman’s connections with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“The donation came exactly one week before the Wall Street Journal reported that Hoffman visited Epstein’s private Caribbean island, called Little St. James, part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, on at least one occasion in 2014,” Jessica Chasmar wrote for Fox.

Lone GOP Rep. Threatens Foundational Piece of Biden's Agenda - And He's Not Budging

That particular Journal report came out on May 3.

In that report, Hoffman claimed that the official stated business between the two was exploring ways to “raise funds for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology,” while also noting he felt “regrets” about his interactions with Epstein.

According to the report, Hoffman and Epstein have had the following documented interactions with each other:

  • Hoffman attended a 2015 dinner with Silicon Valley leaders and Epstein in Palo Alto, California.
  • Hoffman confirmed a 2014 visit to Epstein’s island for a “fundraising trip.”
  • Documents reviewed by the Journal noted two planned 2014 trips to Epstein’s private island, in March and November.
  • Hoffman stayed at Epstein’s New York townhouse in December 2014.
  • The December visit also reportedly included a “breakfast party” the next day with the likes of billionaire Bill Gates.
Those purported connections to Epstein, the disgraced Hollywood mogul who was found dead in August 2019 due to suicide (though there is ample skepticism about that claim), can now be traced directly to the White House — in more way than one.

Fox News also reported that Hoffman has spent literal millions donating to the Biden campaign.

“Such spending can come with certain perks — such as access,” Chasmar wrote.

Women Applying to Work in Bill Gates' Private Office Were Asked Disturbing Sexual Questions: Report

That “access” included at least five visits to the White House in 2022.

And these weren’t small, homey visits. Hoffman was being invited to the likes of the state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Social media was not particularly celebratory about this latest revelation from Fox.

There were also a litany of other far more inflammatory responses, including responses accusing Biden of protecting pedophiles and of Democrats being pedophiles.

Elsewhere in the news, the most recent development involving Epstein’s incarcerated friend and convicted human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has found her being called a “Prison Karen” due to her incessant complaining.

Conversation