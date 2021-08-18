American Family Forced to Hide in Kabul After Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan on Biden's Watch

An American family has been stranded in Afghanistan and is desperate to get out after the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.

According to KDVR-TV, a Colorado man, who did not want to be identified out of safety concerns, is doing whatever he can to try to get his wife and children home from Kabul.

The man told the outlet that his family was in Afghanistan visiting relatives when his wife called him Saturday evening crying. She told him that the Taliban was all over the city and she just wanted to be able to return home.

“My wife and my daughters for now are hiding in a house in Kabul,” the man told the outlet.

The man said that he had secured a Turkish Airlines flight for his family to return to the states on Sunday, but hours before the flight, he received a notification that it had been canceled.

“I’m worried about my wife and children,” the man said.

The man also told KDVR that while he had filled out a form with the United States Embassy to ask for assistance with returning his family home, nobody has contacted him about the matter so far.

“I just want my family and all other families who helped U.S. forces to not be retaliated against,” the man lamented.

According to KDVR, the man also reached out to retired U.S. Army Special Forces Col. Patrick Allen, also from Colorado, who had served in Afghanistan.

In turn, Allen reached out to Jason Crow, the Democratic United States congressman for Colorado’s 6th District, to see about getting the man’s children, wife and his brother-in-law back to the country, the outlet reported.

Allen told KDVR that if the Taliban were to find out that the family was associated with American soldiers, their lives would be at risk. Considering the fact that these people assisted U.S. soldiers, Allen told the outlet that they deserve a safe return to the U.S.

However, Allen said he is hopeful the family will be able to return back to the United States, mainly because the U.S. is sending additional troops to the airport in Kabul to assist with the chaos that has been transpiring there.

“These are fellow Coloradans and fellow Americans we are working with in the very immediate to get out of Kabul,” Allen said.

As for the man whose family remains stuck in Afghanistan, he reiterated the point that the U.S. had promised to help people if they helped the U.S. These people were told that the U.S. would assist and care for them — but if that does not happen, it will reflect poorly on the country.

“There will always be a question on the U.S. — if they are going to honor their promises,” the man told KDVR.

Many Americans are sickened and horrified by watching this whole debacle unfold. It is difficult not to have a plethora of emotions running through one’s head as all this transpires.

The fact that we withdrew our troops from Afghanistan was not a mistake. The costly war, the longest in American history, has gone on much longer than it ever should have.

No, the mistake was not in the withdrawal itself, but in how we withdrew. Not a single aspect of President Joe Biden’s withdrawal appears to be orchestrated in the least. He did not try to get Americans — or those who worked with the U.S. government — out ahead of time. He reduced our military numbers in the region, only to hurriedly increase our troop numbers when he realized what was happening. The administration was not prepared for the possibility of a lightning-fast Taliban takeover of the Afghan government.

It is because of the insufficient planning, the rapid withdrawal and the refusal to evacuate people beforehand, that now, lives are truly on the line.

This story represents just one single American family. Can you imagine the thousands of people still stuck in Afghanistan, desperate to get out?

Biden has abandoned these good people, both American citizens and Afghans who worked with us, and he has allowed the Taliban to take over the country, undoing 20 years of progress. We have all seen the risks people have been willing to take to flee the terror. It is undeniably heartbreaking.

Biden likes to say that the “buck stops here,” but then he blames the Trump administration for what is happening in Afghanistan. The administration said a Taliban takeover was “unlikely” just a month before it occurred. A Biden administration spokesman even indicated there was not a plan in place to help those trapped in Kabul.

Four presidential administrations have been responsible for this war. There is plenty of blame to go around, and people can point to mistakes made by each of these administrations.

However, this withdrawal debacle and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan fall firmly on Biden’s shoulders.

The horrifying scenes we are continuing to see are a direct result of the president’s lackluster leadership and unwillingness to admit fault. Far from accepting responsibility, the president could only address the matter in a 20-minute news conference before he fled back to Camp David to continue his “vacation.”

The legacy of Biden will forever be marred by his haphazard, ill-planned withdrawal from Afghanistan. This fiasco will be mentioned in history books alongside the failed Bay of Pigs Invasion and the Fall of Saigon.

At least we know that our military is still the best in the world, and they will, without a doubt, do whatever it takes to get the job done to save and protect people. They always have. All we can hope for at this point is that the government allows them to do what they have been trained to do.

The government needs to be able to fulfill its promises to U.S. citizens and the Afghans who helped us over the years. If the United States fails to do so, it will not only deplete our nation’s credibility abroad, but cause this dire stain in our country’s history to become so much bleaker than it already is.

For all those stuck in Kabul, let us hope that is not the case.

