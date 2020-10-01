The United States has repatriated every American citizen held by the Syrian Democratic Forces for allegedly supporting ISIS, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Most recently, four defendants were transferred into American custody, according to a Justice Department statement.

Criminal complaints have been filed against the defendants for their alleged support of ISIS pending a Justice Department investigation.

“With this week’s repatriations, the United States has brought back every American supporter of ISIS known to be held by the Syrian Democratic Forces against whom we have charges,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said.

The Justice Department has worked to keep American citizens from traveling abroad to fight for terror groups and will investigate, repatriate and charge those who do, according to Demers.

“This was our moral responsibility to the American people and to the people of the countries to which these terrorists traveled,” Demers said.

The FBI has aided the Justice Department in repatriating American citizens from Iraq and Syria so that they will “face the American justice system,” FBI official John Brown said.

“This announcement should serve as a warning to those who travel, or attempt to travel, to join and fight with ISIS,” Brown said.

“We remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent terrorism as well as hold terrorists, and those who provide support to terrorist organizations, accountable for their actions.”

Americans accused of supporting ISIS will be prosecuted in U.S. courts, State Department official Nathan Sales said.

