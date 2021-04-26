Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Americans' Confidence in Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Plummets

A man receives the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 union hall vaccination site in Chicago on April 6.Kamil Krzaczynski - AFP / Getty ImagesA man receives the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 union hall vaccination site in Chicago on April 6. (Kamil Krzaczynski - AFP / Getty Images)

By Andrew Trunsky
Published April 26, 2021 at 6:44am
Mewe Share P Share

Barely one-fifth of Americans who have yet to be vaccinated said they would receive Johnson & Johnson’s shot following its temporary pause by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to extremely rare blood clots, a new poll finds.

Just 22 percent of Americans said that they would be willing to receive the one-dose vaccine, according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll released Monday.

Conversely, nearly 75 percent said that they would be unwilling to receive it.

Confidence in the vaccine was underwater among both vaccinated and unvaccinated adults as well, with just 46 percent saying that it was either very or somewhat safe.

The decrease in confidence, however, seemed to only apply to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

TRENDING: Blue State Liberals Go Berserk Over Wyoming Roofing Company Offering New AR-15 to Newcomers

Over 70 percent of adults said that they believed vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna — the first two shots to be approved in the United States that the vast majority of vaccinated Americans have received — were either very or somewhat safe, the poll showed.

The CDC paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s rollout after reports of severe blood clots appeared in a handful of women across the United States.

Fewer than 20 cases were reported among the approximately 7 million doses administered.

The CDC lifted the pause Friday, and its administration resumed as soon as Saturday morning in some areas.

Would you be comfortable receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

The vaccine is now accompanied by a warning label that notes the extremely slim possibility of developing a serious blood clot after receiving it.

The poll was conducted among 1,007 American adults before the CDC lifted the pause.

It has a margin of error of 3.5 points.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Republicans to Introduce Bill That Hits Planned Parenthood Where It Hurts
Americans' Confidence in Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Plummets
Over 100 GOP Lawmakers Warn of 'Dire Consequences' as Biden Admin Pushes Abortion by Mail
State House Passes Bill Banning 'Modern-Day Eugenics' of Abortion Due to Disabilities
GOP, Democratic Senators Roll Up Their Sleeves to Take Care of Biden's Border Crisis
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×