Poll: Majority of Americans Suggest Omarosa Should Get Jail Time for Recording President

By Steven Beyer
at 11:46am
A recent Harvard CAPS/Harris poll reported by The Hill says that the majority of US voters say that it’s “unacceptable” for White House aides to secretly record the President.

The poll finds that 62 percent of voter’s say that they are “opposed” to secretly taping the President.

This is the same tactic used by former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.

In addition, 59 percent — another majority — say that releasing those tapes should be illegal and the offender should punished with time in jail.

The Hill also reports that the study finds that 70 percent of voters think that recording sessions inside the Situation Room or other national security conversations should be illegal as well.

Co-director of Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll Mark Penn said, “If there is no law prohibiting people from making recordings of officials in the [situation] room, the public would overwhelmingly support one and condemned the things that Omarosa did.”

According to The Hill, the survey asked 1,330 registered voters.

32 percent of the voters identified as Republican, 37 percent were Democrat, 29 percent were Independents, while 2 percent identified as being other.

The results have been released after Omarosa has said that she secretly recorded conversations with the President and had plans to release the tapes.

She has previously released a tape or a conversation that took place between herself and the President following her departure from the White House.

The President could be heard saying that he didn’t know she was leaving and said, “You know, they run a big operation but I didn’t know it.”

Additionally, she released a conversation between herself and the President’s daughter in law, a video of the President’s former lawyer Michael Cohen boarding Trump’s airplane, and a conversation with chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

White House officials had previously said that they were looking into legal options and were trying to prevent the former aide from releasing any more tapes.

Earlier this month, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews asked Omarosa if she had any more tapes.

He asked, “Omarosa, if you have any other recordings, you wouldn’t share them here. Do you got some?”

She simply replied, “Oh, I have plenty.”

Recently Posted

