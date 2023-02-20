Parler Share
President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Ukrainian presidential palace in Kyiv on Monday.
As Americans Struggle to Afford the Basics, Biden Takes Aim at 'Hotels That Aren't Even Resorts ... It Just Isn't Right'

 By Peter Partoll  February 20, 2023 at 10:37am
A tweet from President Biden is showing just how out of touch he and his administration are with the needs of the American people.

Many families across the country are struggling to afford basic living necessities, such as food and gasoline. But Biden seems more concerned with surprise fees at hotels.

On Sunday, the president took to Twitter to announce that his administration would work to ban “surprise ‘resort fees'” at hotels, writing, “We’re working to ban surprise ‘resort fees’ that hotels tack on to your bill. These fees can cost up to $90 a night at hotels that aren’t even resorts. It just isn’t right.”

This tweet is a massive reminder of just how tone-deaf the Biden administration has become. Yes, these surprise fees can be frustrating, but they are not what the majority of the American people are concerned about right now.

Inflation has reached record levels under Biden’s leadership, and as a result, prices for the basic amenities of life, such as food and gasoline, have risen sharply, leaving them unaffordable for many Americans.

Even eggs have become ridiculously expensive on Biden’s watch.

Is Biden handling inflation well?

The American people are not even thinking about taking nice vacations right now. How can they afford to stay in even a basic hotel if they cannot afford basic commodities? Hotel prices are frankly towards the bottom of the American people’s priority list.

Many people responded to this tweet by pointing out just how tone-deaf the Biden administration has become on these issues.

Meanwhile, while he is showing a seeming unconcern about the problems facing his fellow Americans, Biden seems to be very worried about the problems facing the people of Ukraine.

In the midst of these economic problems, the Biden administration has decided to give billions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

In fact, according to Fox News, Biden is even visiting Ukraine as we speak, while he has not even shown any level of concern for the people of East Palestine, Ohio, as they face the dangerous consequences of a horrific train derailment.

Needless to say, Biden is concerned about all of the wrong things right now.

Hotel prices and fees are really unimportant compared to the massive challenges facing the American people. Those need to be addressed before these minor inconveniences can be addressed.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




