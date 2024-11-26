'Americas Grandpa': Trump Puts Smile on Little Girl's Face During Heartfelt Interaction

Those who use deception for the purpose of fueling hatred deserve both pity and scorn.

Conversely, when subjected to such tactics, a real man fights back with everything he has while never losing his humanity.

For instance, this past weekend, in a viral moment that prompted one social media user to label him “Americas grandpa,” President-elect Donald Trump stopped his golf cart to chat with a smiling little girl, compliment her hair and then take a photo with her — a delightful exchange that somehow triggered one of the more disgraceful acts of deception yet seen from a Trump-hating monster on the social media platform X.

On Sunday, the anti-Trump account “PatriotTakes” posted an 18-second clip of the interaction between Trump and the girl. As of Tuesday morning, that clip had more than 5.8 million views.

“Oh, I love that girl. I love that hair. I want her hair. Can I buy your hair? I’ll pay you millions for that,” Trump said to the girl as he approached in his golf cart.

Of course, viewers unafflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) probably found the president-elect’s words charming and grandfatherly.

For sinister reasons we all understand too well, however, TDS-afflicted “PatriotTakes” had to point out the girl’s skin color.

“Trump to a little Black girl at his golf club,” an accompanying tweet read.

Only a racist liberal would comment on such a thing as if to imply that it had any relevance.

Trump to a little Black girl at his golf club: “Oh, I love that girl. I love that hair. I want her hair. Can I buy your hair? I’ll pay you millions for that.” pic.twitter.com/szYC6QnpFn — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 25, 2024

As one would expect from an account that exists for the sole purpose of fomenting hatred, “PatriotTakes” did not show the full interaction.

After complimenting the girl’s hair, Trump invited her to sit in the golf cart and take a picture with him. She then did so, smiling the entire time.

“That’s amazing. You’re gonna say you were with the president. You played golf with him! Say ‘thank you, Mr. President,'” a male voice said to the girl off-camera.

Meanwhile, the X user who shared the second part of the clip called out “PatriotTakes” for its shameful dishonesty.

The same user also contrasted Trump’s behavior with President Joe Biden’s well-documented creepiness toward children.

“Now play the rest of the clip. At least he is not groping and sniffing her hair like the current president does at the sight of kids,” the user tweeted.

Now play the rest of the clip. At least he is not groping and sniffing her hair like the current president does at the sight of kids. https://t.co/4ORzjCovK5 — Nat 🇺🇸 (@NatShupe) November 25, 2024

Fortunately, nearly all who shared or commented on the “PatriotTakes” clip noted the wholesomeness of Trump’s interaction with the girl.

“Americas grandpa,” one X user lauded.

Trump stops and speaks to a young girl playing golf at MAL. “Oh, I love that girl. I love that hair. I want her hair. Can I buy your hair? I’ll pay you millions for that.” Americas grandpa. pic.twitter.com/5GMN1MnJ9Q — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 25, 2024

Others called the president-elect “sweet,” a “legend” and a “man of the people.”

Sweet — Adelaide (@Adsbadge) November 25, 2024

What a legend! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — FIGHT (@Similac6) November 25, 2024

He’s a man of the people. Things the media doesn’t cover. — Richard Suazo (@richardsuazo24) November 25, 2024

Trump, of course, has repeatedly shown the world the goodness in his soul. He has nothing to prove to anyone.

Still, the “PatriotTakes” account’s use of dishonest editing reminds us of the myriad hoaxes perpetrated against the president-elect since 2016.

Now that Trump has won support from a strong majority of Americans while vanquishing his most deranged enemies, we have the luxury of responding to such tactics by merely rolling our eyes and awaiting the justice that will accompany the president-elect’s return to the White House.

In the meantime, to paraphrase the great 19th-century German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, we should remember that when we fight monsters we must not become monsters ourselves.

No one personifies that fight more than Trump, whose kindness and love only a hate-filled soul could refuse to see.

