Americans Are Loving What They're Seeing from Trump Before He Even Takes Office: New Poll

Daily exposure to the many lies peddled by establishment politicians and their media minions tends to obscure one important truth.

In short, despite the establishment’s best efforts, most Americans really do want to make their country great again.

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll of 2,232 U.S. adults, conducted Nov. 19-22, a whopping 59 percent of Americans approve of President-elect Donald Trump’s handling of the presidential transition.

Of course, one would expect Trump’s own voters to largely approve of the transition process and look forward with optimism.

The survey’s major revelation, therefore, came from Democrats.

For instance, when asked how they felt about what Trump might do as president, 85 percent of Democrats answered “concerned” (35 percent) or “scared” (50 percent). Fear mongers in the establishment media certainly have done a number on these viewers.

On the other hand, 15 percent of Democrats reported feeling “excited” (four percent) or “optimistic” (11 percent) about Trump’s second term.

Conversely, only five percent of Republicans answered “concerned” (four percent) or “scared” (one percent). Those Republicans probably spend most of their time inside Washington, D.C.’s Beltway.

In other words, the survey found three times as many Democrats with positive feelings about Trump’s second term as it did Republicans with negative feelings.

Moreover, the poll results seemed to reflect what CBS called “a sense of exhaustion, as fewer than half of Democrats feel motivated to oppose Trump right now.”

Indeed, only 44 percent of Democrats reported feeling motivated to oppose the president-elect, compared to 46 percent who did not. The remaining ten percent of Democrats even indicated that they felt an inclination to support Trump now.

Although millions of Americans still suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, results like these appear to confirm the establishment media’s failure.

In short, the establishment’s dishonest anti-Trump narrative, coupled with its tyrannical persecutions, has only made the president-elect more popular.

As for Trump’s Cabinet nominations, the poll results also proved largely favorable.

For instance, former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services, earned the highest approval rating both among Trump voters (80 percent) and overall (47 percent), though Kennedy’s appointment also earned the highest overall disapproval rating (34 percent). A smaller percentage of respondents (19 percent) had not yet heard enough about Kennedy to make up their minds.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, tapped as Trump’s secretary of state, also earned generally high marks overall. He fell short of Kennedy’s approval ratings overall (44 percent) and among Trump voters (75 percent). But he also had a lower disapproval rating (25 percent).

A significant number of respondents needed more information about Rubio (31 percent). The same held true for anti-establishment nominees Pete Hegseth (39 percent), whom Trump chose to serve as secretary of defense, and former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard (36 percent), Trump’s choice for director of national intelligence.

Finally, most respondents approved of Trump’s plans for tariffs (52 percent) and mass deportation of illegal immigrants (57 percent).

In short, we should never underestimate ordinary Americans’ ability to see through the establishment’s lies — or to ignore them altogether.

It turns out that the majority of our neighbors have enough goodwill that they want to see Trump’s administration succeed.

And that means that, for their own sake and ours, they want to see America made great again.

