President Donald Trump has announced he is allocating government funds to the New York City memorial honoring those killed in the 1993 and 2001 terror attacks.

Amid an ongoing leftist movement to take down monuments across the nation, the president tweeted Friday that $2 million dollars will go to the memorial and museum, which is located in lower Manhattan.

“I am proud to announce $2 million for the @Sept11Memorial in NYC!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“This special site ensures that the memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, as well as those lost in the World Trade Center bombing in 1993, will never be forgotten!” he added.

I am proud to announce $2 million for the @Sept11Memorial in NYC! This special site ensures that the memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, as well as those lost in the World Trade Center bombing in 1993, will never be forgotten! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2020

The statement on Twitter was posted two weeks after the president vowed to put an emphasis on protecting statues and monuments following more than a month of nationwide civil unrest.

In recent weeks, statues and monuments honoring figures from Frederick Douglass to George Washington have been targeted or destroyed by activists.

Speaking July 3 in front of Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, Trump said he would protect America’s sacred sites and figures.

“Make no mistake: This left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution. In so doing, they would destroy the very civilization that rescued billions from poverty, disease, violence and hunger, and that lifted humanity to new heights of achievement, discovery and progress,” he said.

“To make this possible, they are determined to tear down every statue, symbol and memory of our national heritage,” Trump added.

“Against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country, and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but that were villains,” the president said.

“The radical view of American history is a web of lies — all perspective is removed, every virtue is obscured, every motive is twisted, every fact is distorted and every flaw is magnified until the history is purged and the record is disfigured beyond all recognition.”

Trump’s speech vowing to protect and preserve sacred American memorials did not specifically mention the 9/11 memorial.

But the Friday announcement signals the president intends to take action to ensure national monuments can be enjoyed by generations to come.

While the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City hasn’t suffered the same fate as other memorials across the nation with regard to damage, the museum portion of the site has been closed since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The outdoor memorial only recently reopened to the public, but not before 148 employees were laid off, The New York Times reported.

The memorial, which is funded by admissions fees to the museum, recently asked the public for help to stay open.

“The reopening of the 9/11 Memorial is only possible through donations and your support is needed. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum has launched a major fundraising campaign to sustain the Memorial,” the memorial says on its website.

“Help maintain this sacred site and contribute to this critical effort or dedicate a Memorial cobblestone to someone affected by COVID-19.”

No details have been released yet with regard to Trump’s announcement that $2 million in government assistance will go the struggling memorial and museum.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum first opened to the public on Sept. 12, 2011, just a day after the 10th anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks.

