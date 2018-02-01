The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

The Amount of Water Tom Brady Drinks Daily Could Kill the Average Human

By Erin Coates
February 1, 2018 at 9:05am

Print

One quarterback playing in Super Bowl LII drinks more water than the average person needs.

In Tom Brady’s book, “The TB12 Method,” the New England Patriots quarterback recommends readers drink half their body weight in water every day, the New York Daily News reported.

“Drink at least one-half of your body weight in ounces of water every day,” the book says. “That’s the minimum. Ideally, you’ll drink more than that, and with added electrolytes, too.”

The quarterback reportedly drinks over 37 glasses of water a day, which is enough water to hydrate a person for five days.

“I’m about 230 pounds,” he told the Daily News. To which the reporter did the calculation and asked, “So, you drink 115 ounces of water?”

TRENDING: CNN Analyst Compares Trump to Nazis, Then Old Tweets Re-Surface

Brady responded, “Probably more, just because there’s still a lot of output per day so I’m still losing a lot of fluids. If you weren’t exercising on a particular day, that would be the baseline.”

“I try to stay really on top of my hydration. I’m asking my body to perform at the highest levels, I need the highest levels of hydration too,” he added.

However, drinking that much water is not necessarily good for, and could even kill, the average person.

According to Healthline, health authorities recommend drinking eight eight-ounce glasses of water per day, or 64 ounces in total.

Do you drink enough water every day?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Hyponatremia can occur when someone drinks so much water that there is not any sodium left in the body. This causes the cells to absorb too much fluid and swell, which could lead to the brain swelling and a possible stroke, the Daily News reported.

Nutritionist Ariane Resnick told the Daily News that “your body can only process so much liquid.”

“Increase your water intake by 2 to 4 glasses a day and you will be better hydrated, your skin may look less wrinkled, and you’ll likely feel better,” she said. “but I’d avoid trying to become a human aquarium.”

Brady also eats a lot of “good healthy stuff” that is rich in fiber and protein and low in sugar and salt, according to the Daily News.

RELATED: Pizza for Breakfast? Nutritionists Say It’s Healthier than Cereal

“It’s usually a little meat and vegetables, and sometimes it’s some type of pasta,” he said. “Something that’s gonna keep the inflammation down.”

Reducing inflammation reportedly leads to quicker recovery times.

He added, “I love to workout, I love to train and I love to eat good. You know why I like to eat good? Because it makes me feel better.”

“I’m the oldest non-kicker in the league. If I get to 45 really healthy, then I get to make a decision,” he concluded. “I do want to go out on my terms. I do want to go out playing my best. I want to go out playing the sport that I love at a really high level and never being someone that is weighing down the team.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: football, Health, Super Bowl, Tom Brady

By: Erin Coates on February 1, 2018 at 9:05am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Jonathan Pincus

Black Writer: Black Caucus’ Behavior During SOTU Shows They Are ‘Slaves’ to Democratic Party

Joe Setyon

Barack_Obama,_Donald_Trump

Here’s How Many Times Trump Said ‘I’ in His First SOTU Address… Compare That with Obama’s

Erin Coates

Donald Trump, Frank Luntz

Pollster Frank Luntz After Watching SOTU: ‘Tonight, I Owe Donald Trump an Apology’

Jason Hopkins

Melania Trump Responds After Rumors of Marital Problems Surface

Henry Rodgers

State of the union democrat protesters

Here Are the Members of Congress Skipping Trump’s First State of the Union Address

Joe Setyon

Donald_Trump_

While Walking Out After SOTU, Hot Mic Captures Trump Revealing Plans for Blockbuster FISA Memo

The White House

These Are The 15 Guests Donald Trump Is Bringing with Him to The State of the Union

Randy DeSoto

Luis Gutiérrez Goes Off on ‘Racist’ Trump After Walking out of President’s First SOTU Address

Recently Posted