The Amount of Water Tom Brady Drinks Daily Could Kill the Average Human

One quarterback playing in Super Bowl LII drinks more water than the average person needs.

In Tom Brady’s book, “The TB12 Method,” the New England Patriots quarterback recommends readers drink half their body weight in water every day, the New York Daily News reported.

“Drink at least one-half of your body weight in ounces of water every day,” the book says. “That’s the minimum. Ideally, you’ll drink more than that, and with added electrolytes, too.”

The quarterback reportedly drinks over 37 glasses of water a day, which is enough water to hydrate a person for five days.

“I’m about 230 pounds,” he told the Daily News. To which the reporter did the calculation and asked, “So, you drink 115 ounces of water?”

Brady responded, “Probably more, just because there’s still a lot of output per day so I’m still losing a lot of fluids. If you weren’t exercising on a particular day, that would be the baseline.”

“I try to stay really on top of my hydration. I’m asking my body to perform at the highest levels, I need the highest levels of hydration too,” he added.

However, drinking that much water is not necessarily good for, and could even kill, the average person.

According to Healthline, health authorities recommend drinking eight eight-ounce glasses of water per day, or 64 ounces in total.

Hyponatremia can occur when someone drinks so much water that there is not any sodium left in the body. This causes the cells to absorb too much fluid and swell, which could lead to the brain swelling and a possible stroke, the Daily News reported.

Nutritionist Ariane Resnick told the Daily News that “your body can only process so much liquid.”

“Increase your water intake by 2 to 4 glasses a day and you will be better hydrated, your skin may look less wrinkled, and you’ll likely feel better,” she said. “but I’d avoid trying to become a human aquarium.”

Brady also eats a lot of “good healthy stuff” that is rich in fiber and protein and low in sugar and salt, according to the Daily News.

“It’s usually a little meat and vegetables, and sometimes it’s some type of pasta,” he said. “Something that’s gonna keep the inflammation down.”

Reducing inflammation reportedly leads to quicker recovery times.

He added, “I love to workout, I love to train and I love to eat good. You know why I like to eat good? Because it makes me feel better.”

“I’m the oldest non-kicker in the league. If I get to 45 really healthy, then I get to make a decision,” he concluded. “I do want to go out on my terms. I do want to go out playing my best. I want to go out playing the sport that I love at a really high level and never being someone that is weighing down the team.”

