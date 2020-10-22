Senate Republicans voted to move the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Senate floor for a full chamber vote, despite a boycott of the proceeding from Democrats.

The Senate Judiciary Committee measure to move Barrett forward passed early Thursday in a 12-0 vote, according to Fox News. A final confirmation vote is expected early next week.

✓ APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court has been approved (unanimously!) by the Judiciary Committee. The nomination now moves to the Senate floor for a final confirmation vote.#ConfirmACB pic.twitter.com/9lu9X43dzj — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) October 22, 2020

No Democrats on the Judiciary Committee showed up for the vote, instead opting to effectively boycott it.

“That was their choice. It will be my choice to vote the nominee out of committee,” committee chair Sen. Lindsey Graham said regarding the absence of Senate Democrats.

“We are not going to allow them to take over the committee. They made a choice not to participate,” the South Carolina Republican added.

Graham also commented on Democrats’ inability to halt the proceedings to confirm Barrett, citing their previous maneuvering to end the filibuster for most presidential nominees in 2013. Four years later, Republicans triggered the so-called “nuclear option” for Supreme Court nominees as well.

“I remember telling Sen. Schumer you will regret this,” Graham said. “Today he will regret it.”

Democrats had announced prior to Thursday that they would boycott the vote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York referred to Barrett’s confirmation process as “illegitimate.”

Democrats will boycott the illegitimate markup tomorrow of Judge Barrett’s nomination in Judiciary and not provide the quorum required Health care is at stake. Rights are at stake. But the GOP’s showing they’re concerned only with raw political power We will not stop fighting — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 21, 2020

“Democrats will boycott the illegitimate markup tomorrow of Judge Barrett’s nomination in Judiciary and not provide the quorum required,” he tweeted.

“Health care is at stake. Rights are at stake. But the GOP’s showing they’re concerned only with raw political power.”

Schumer also declared, “We will not stop fighting.”

President Donald Trump, who nominated Barrett last month after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, commented Thursday morning on the Senate Judiciary Committee vote.

“Judiciary Committee approves Judge Barrett. Moves to full Senate for final vote. Big day for America!” he tweeted.

Judiciary Committee approves Judge Barrett. Moves to full Senate for final vote. Big day for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, thanked Republican senators for voting to bring Barrett to the Senate floor for a confirmation vote.

“Thank you @senjudiciary Republicans for quickly sending an incredibly qualified, highly principled, Conservative Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett for a FULL Senate vote. We look forward to Judge Barrett becoming Justice Barrett!” he tweeted.

Thank you @senjudiciary Republicans for quickly sending an incredibly qualified, highly principled, Conservative Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett for a FULL Senate vote. We look forward to Judge Barrett becoming Justice Barrett! #ConfirmACB — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 22, 2020

Barrett is expected to face a final vote on Monday, and it appears she has the support of enough senators to be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

