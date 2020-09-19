Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Friday night rocked the country, particularly given the divisive electoral season we’re currently going through. And, of course, the immediate reaction was to blame President Donald Trump, because why not?

The thing is, Trump was actually quite complementary to the late Supreme Court justice, celebrating her life and work when he first reacted to her death at the age of 87 from pancreatic cancer.

On the tarmac following a rally in Minnesota earlier on Friday night, the president praised Ginsburg’s accomplishments after learning of her death.

“She just died? Wow, I didn’t know that. You’re telling me now for the first time,” Trump told reporters.

“She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman. Whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life.

“I’m actually sad to hear that. I am sad to hear that,” he said.

Meanwhile, here was the statement from the White House once they had a chance to process what Ginsburg’s death meant:

Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

“Today, our Nation mourns the loss of a titan of the law. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg served more than 27 years as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States — notably just the second woman to be appointed to the Court,” the statement read.

“She was a loving wife to her late husband, Martin, and a dedicated mother to her two children.

“Renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one’s colleagues or different points of view. Her opinions, including well-known decisions regarding the legal equality of women and the disabled, have inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds.

“A fighter to the end, Justice Ginsburg battled cancer, and other very long odds, throughout her remarkable life. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ginsburg family and their loved ones during this difficult time. May her memory be a great and magnificent blessing to the world.”

So, needless to say, it was time to dial up the Trump hate to 11:

Except he lied. He wasntvheaeing it for the first time. He’s the president. He was told before anyone. Lies. — Justin “Self Isolate” Thyme (@JustinT33999857) September 19, 2020

He didn’t mean a word of it. He’s celebrating right now. — 🏠 Home Sweet Home 🏠🌊 (@Doe_SoFarSoGood) September 19, 2020

Are we really giving him points for this? How about he respect her memory and wishes that her seat not be filled until after the election?? — cherie (@frasiercurrie) September 19, 2020

Yes, how about we do what the liberals tell us. That’s the only way we can possibly respect Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s memory, right?

Well, whatever. We’re going to hear from plenty of people who believe that the president hadn’t heard this for the first time when he made this statement or that he needs to respect her memory by not nominating another justice until the election is over (or until another president is elected).

Because that’s what the story will be for the next few weeks. No, we’re not going to hear it in exactly the same way we’re hearing it from liberals on Twitter. It’ll be tweaked to make it acceptable by people who will thank Trump for his words and then say they’re meaningless because he’s Donald Trump or because he’s not respecting Justice Ginsburg’s reported dying wish by submitting a nominee to replace her or because he’s insufficiently liberal or, well, insert your own reason here.

However, this was a man who was apparently shocked by the news. He was someone who would have told the audience about it if he weren’t, given the Supreme Court was part of his rally speech.

“The next president will get one, two, three or four justices,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

“That will change life, the Second Amendment, going to be stuck for 30 years, 45 — a long time,” he added. “This is going to be the most important election in history.”

So is the establishment media going to contrast the left’s reaction with his gracious comments — comments delivered extemporaneously to the media after the rally and later in a composed, respectful statement? Are they going to make a point of highlighting that while he initially had no idea Ginsburg’s death occurred, as evinced by his remarks at the rally, he was complementary and courteous once he found out?

I’ll spoil it for you: Of course not. That’s something to remember as the next few days and weeks play out.

