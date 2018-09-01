Andrew Gillum Tweeted ‘Healthcare is a Right.’ Twitter Exploded.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum pulled off a stunning upset in Florida’s gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, defeating former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham and others to win the Democratic nomination.

Gillum, who is described as “proudly liberal,” will become the Sunshine State’s first black governor if he defeats Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis in November’s general election.

The 39-year-old mayor supports a progressive agenda that includes limiting Second Amendment rights, instituting a $15-an-hour minimum wage and abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Gillum also supports government-run health care in the form of “Medicare for All.” The plan, which is being pushed by democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, “would cost a breathtaking $32.6 trillion over 10 years,” the Heritage Foundation estimated.

Two days after his primary victory, Gillum took to Twitter to declare, “Healthcare is a right.”

His statement received more than 18,000 retweets and 90,000 likes. However, over 6,000 people took the time to reply to Gillum’s tweet, and large numbers of them strongly disagreed with him.

Many cited the U.S. Constitution, while others said no one has a “right” to a service provided by others.

.@AndrewGillum please cite the healthcare part of the Constitution. Thanks. https://t.co/EVPQdT2ecs — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 31, 2018

WRONG. Healthcare is provided by the work of other humans. If it is mandatory or made a “right” you indenture others’ labor to your needs. There’s a word for that. And we had a Civil War in America to end it. https://t.co/xVAIjgi7fV — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 31, 2018

Apparently, Gillum thinks the Constitution is a suggestion. https://t.co/m2TIKqlPCg — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 31, 2018

Any other counterproductive, false non sequiturs you’d like to share? https://t.co/4V8FRmO6X6 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 31, 2018

Ok. Buy me some Excedrin. https://t.co/WDIncYx13z — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 30, 2018

No, sir.

Forcing someone to provide a service is never a right. https://t.co/jn6KLKAsjh — Antonia Okafor (@antonia_okafor) August 30, 2018

So is life. And yet, you & your party continue to champion abortion. https://t.co/f5a51s6TU6 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 30, 2018

You would use a gun to force a doctor to see me? That’s insane. https://t.co/1QyeiMTy2C — Cliff Maloney (@LibertyCliff) August 30, 2018

The go work to give me some https://t.co/233V3GIb31 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 31, 2018

It's a RIGHT in Venezuela too…how is that working out? https://t.co/EArU81ou9i — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) August 30, 2018

While you might think Gillum’s far-left views would hurt him in Florida, which supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election and hasn’t had a Democratic governor since 1999, the first poll on the gubernatorial race found him leading DeSantis 48 percent to 43 percent.

The battle between Gillum and the Trump-supporting DeSantis should be one of the more interesting campaigns of 2018.

