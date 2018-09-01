SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Andrew Gillum Tweeted ‘Healthcare is a Right.’ Twitter Exploded.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum speaks during a campaign rally at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades on Friday in Orlando, Florida.Joe Raedle / Getty ImagesTallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum speaks during a campaign rally at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades on Friday in Orlando, Florida. He is facing Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis in the Florida gubernatorial race. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

By Todd Windsor
at 9:41am
Print

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum pulled off a stunning upset in Florida’s gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, defeating former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham and others to win the Democratic nomination.

Gillum, who is described as “proudly liberal,” will become the Sunshine State’s first black governor if he defeats Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis in November’s general election.

The 39-year-old mayor supports a progressive agenda that includes limiting Second Amendment rights, instituting a $15-an-hour minimum wage and abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Gillum also supports government-run health care in the form of “Medicare for All.” The plan, which is being pushed by democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, “would cost a breathtaking $32.6 trillion over 10 years,” the Heritage Foundation estimated.

Two days after his primary victory, Gillum took to Twitter to declare, “Healthcare is a right.”

TRENDING: NY Governor Calls ICE Agents ‘Thugs,’ Gets Reality Check from Former ICE Director

His statement received more than 18,000 retweets and 90,000 likes. However, over 6,000 people took the time to reply to Gillum’s tweet, and large numbers of them strongly disagreed with him.

Many cited the U.S. Constitution, while others said no one has a “right” to a service provided by others.

RELATED: Pence Claims GOP Again Looking To Repeal Obamacare, But Only If Midterms Go Well

Do you think health care is a right?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

While you might think Gillum’s far-left views would hurt him in Florida, which supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election and hasn’t had a Democratic governor since 1999, the first poll on the gubernatorial race found him leading DeSantis 48 percent to 43 percent.

The battle between Gillum and the Trump-supporting DeSantis should be one of the more interesting campaigns of 2018.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Lindsey Graham/Donald TrumpMark Reinstein/Shutterstock/ Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

Lindsey Graham Reveals Powerful Message Trump Gave Him After McCain Eulogy

The Western Journal

Deadly bus crash in New MexicoP West Region / Twitter

Head-On Crash Between Bus and Semi Truck Kills at Least 7

Randy DeSoto

Candace OwensFox News / YouTube

Candace Owens Digs Up Old Obama Quote on Immigration That Goes Viral

Terry Ray

John McCainKrista Kennell/ Shutterstock

Opinion: What Do McCain’s Final Words Say About Him?

Chris Agee

Donald Trump and the CNN logoYouTube screenshot/WikiMedia

CNN Releases Official Statement Attacking Trump — ‘Make No Mistake, Mr. President’

Savannah Pointer

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a town hall-style campaign stop Wednesday in Amarillo.

Watch: Ted Cruz Shuts Down Anti-Gun Heckler with Clever Comparison

Henry Rodgers

Sen. John McCain speaks at the 2016 Arizona Manufacturing Summit at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona.Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Here’s What it Really Means for John McCain To Lie in State at the Capitol

Steven Beyer

Google

Biblical Mystery Solved: Archaeologists Unearth Site of Jesus’ First Miracle

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.