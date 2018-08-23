SECTIONS
US News
Print

NASA Intern Loses Job After Tweeting Vile Insult Toward Space Council Member

By Todd Windsor
at 9:37am
Print

A woman’s internship at NASA reportedly didn’t make it off the launch pad after she tweeted a vulgar insult at one of the space agency’s most iconic figures.

The unidentified woman, using the Twitter account “@NaomiH_official,” expressed her excitement about the job Monday by declaring, “Everyone shut the f— up. I got accepted for a NASA internship.”

Another Twitter user offered a one-word response: “Language.”

“NaomiH” dismissed the criticism, saying, “Suck my d— and b—s I’m working at NASA.”

“And I am on the National Space Council that oversees NASA,” he tweeted back.

TRENDING: Hillary Clinton Is Officially Jumping Back into the Political Fray To Rub Elbows with the Left’s Elite

She apparently didn’t realize she was directing her invective at Homer Hickham, an author and former NASA engineer who is very well known in space circles. The 1999 film “October Sky” was based on Hickham’s acclaimed memoir, “Rocket Boys.”

“During his NASA career, Mr. Hickam worked in spacecraft design and crew training,” the space agency says in a biography of Hickham on its website. “His specialties at NASA included training astronauts on science payloads, and extravehicular activities (EVA). He also trained astronaut crews for many Spacelab and Space Shuttle missions, including the Hubble Space Telescope deployment mission, the first two Hubble repair missions, Spacelab-J (the first Japanese astronauts), and the Solar Max repair mission. Prior to his retirement in 1998, Mr. Hickam was the Payload Training Manager for the International Space Station Program.”

Hickham is still involved with NASA, as he informed “NaomiH.”

Screen shots of their Twitter exchange went viral.

According to Newsweek, Hickham said in a blog post Tuesday he learned she had lost her internship. (The post apparently was deleted but was archived on Google as of Thursday morning.)

However, he said he took no action to make that happen.

Do you think she should have lost her internship over those tweets?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Recently, it was called to my attention on Twitter that someone was being hired by NASA and that they were using the F-word in a tweet about it,” Hickham wrote.

“I’m a Vietnam vet and not at all offended by the F-word. However, when I saw NASA and the word used together, it occurred to me that this young person might get in trouble if NASA saw it so I tweeted to her one word: ‘Language’ and intended to leave it at that.

RELATED: NASA Launches Probe To ‘Touch the Sun’

“Soon, her friends took umbrage and said a lot of unkind things but long after I was gone as I immediately deleted my comments and blocked all concerned.

“Later, I learned she had lost her offer for an internship with NASA. This I had nothing to do with nor could I since I do not hire and fire at the agency or have any say on employment whatsoever.

“As it turned out, it was due to the NASA hashtag her friends used that called the agency’s attention to it long after my comments were gone.”

Hickham said in the blog post that he had spoken with the woman and she apologized for her comments. He said he was impressed by her resume and was doing “all I can” to help her find another position in the aerospace industry.

In the meantime, “NaomiH” has set her Twitter account to private.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence; Michael Candelori/Shutterstock.com

April Ryan Demands Sarah Sanders Pay for Her Personal Body Guard

Joe Saunders

Woman speaking on Fox News set

Manafort Juror #0302: Mueller’s Case Was ‘Witch Hunt’

Dick Morris

Robert F Kennedy Department of Justice building entrance "The Place of Justice is a Hallowed Place" engraved in stone above the doorPamela Au / Shutterstock

Dick Morris: We Said It Before, Now It’s Proven – DOJ at Center of Dossier Conspiracy

Randy DeSoto

Albert H. Teich/Shutterstock.com

Pelosi Reveals Impeachment Stance After Cohen Plea: ‘Has to Spring From Somewhere Else’

Neetu Chandak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looks on during a bill signing event at John Jay College, May 1, 2018 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill ensuring domestic abusers are prohibited from possessing handguns and long guns in New York State. The bill also prohibits anyone with an outstanding warrant, felony or other serious offenses from receiving or renewing a firearm license.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Cuomo Attempts To Take GOP Candidate’s 30-Second Ad Off Air

Chris Agee

Mike Huckabee speaks at the Iowa GOP's Growth and Opportunity PartyGage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Mike Huckabee Reveals He Has Been Targeted by Facebook – ‘They Will Rue the Day’

Jack Davis

Aftermath of a shooting at a high school football game in Wellington, Florida on Aug. 18, 2018.ideo screen shot / South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Police: Shooting Victims at High School Football Game Were Specifically Targeted

Jack Davis

Attorney Alan DershowitzMSNBC screenshot

Harvard Law Professor Dershowitz Tempers Hysteria on Cohen Plea: ‘Kind of Like Jaywalking’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.