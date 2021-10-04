Share
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Thursday.
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Thursday. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Angry Group Records Sen. Sinema Inside Bathroom Because She Won't Support Their Immigration Cause

 By Jack Davis  October 4, 2021 at 6:13am
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona was stalked Sunday by angry immigration activists who followed her into a bathroom while shouting their demands and then shared the incident on social media.

A video on the incident at Arizona State University, where Sinema teaches a class, was posted to Twitter by the leftist activist group Living United for Change in Arizona.

On Saturday, Sinema had blasted Democrats for not holding a House vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure package that has bipartisan support but is being held hostage by liberals in the House until they get a social programs package they like. The senator has said the $3.5 trillion plan is way out of America’s fiscal ballpark.

The video showed Sinema first being confronted in a classroom.

She was then followed down the hall as she walked, without a word of comment to those confronting her, into a women’s bathroom and into a stall.

Even then, a female activist harangued her, at one point calling for her to support legislation that creates a pathway to citizenship for illegal migrants.

“We knocked on doors for you to get you elected. Just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don’t support what you promised us,” one activist yelled in the video.

“I was brought here to the United States when I was 3 years old and in 2010 my grandparents both got deported because of SB 1070,” said the woman, identified as Blanca. “And I’m here because I definitely believe that we need a pathway to citizenship.”

Sinema emerged from the stall, washed her hands and continued to refuse to speak to her antagonists.

Some said the tactic of following the senator into the restroom was way over the line.

LUCHA Arizona said in a follow-up tweet that it “wouldn’t have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her. She’s been completely inaccessible. We’re sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.”

Moderates who have opposed the massive spending bill have been facing intense pressure.

Kayakers went to the water to surround the houseboat where Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia stays when he is in Washington.

The kayakers wanted Manchin to support the $3.5 trillion Democratic spending bill, which he has said has a higher price tag than he will back.

As noted by Fox News, Manchin engaged the kayakers in a discussion and agreed to meet on dry land to talk about the issues at stake.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation