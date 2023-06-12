The leftist assault on conservative values — and common sense — just became a “kitchen table issue.”

The phrase is a standard trope of political campaigns, meant to stress the contrast between questions of political philosophy and the nitty-gritty decisions that affect American daily lives, the kinds couples and families are thought to discuss over the kitchen table at night.

But on Sunday night, thanks to an unholy combination of the Tony Awards and Tony the Tiger, the transgender fight just landed in countless millions of Americans’ homes — and it’s a good bet one of the country’s biggest cereal makers is about to take a hit over it.

As social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney — a 26-year-old man who’s rapidly becoming the face of leftist “womanhood” for progressives in 2023 — made a typically ostentatious appearance at the Broadway show awards, an actor in the costume of Kellogg’s mascot Tony the Tiger took Mulvaney’s arm, as the New York Post reported.

Is Kelloggs next? Dylan Mulvaney goes blonde and poses with Tony the Tiger at the Tony Awards https://t.co/o1b0zbrTw1 pic.twitter.com/M7atcgF0Hc — New York Post (@nypost) June 11, 2023

For Americans of a certain age, it might have been the biggest breakfast betrayal since Olympic champion Bruce Jenner turned from a childhood Wheaties box memory into a stranger named “Caitlyn” wearing women’s underwear on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2015.

Mulvaney, of course, has gone from the relative obscurity of a sexually confused man-child to the hottest name in transgender rights since his endorsement deal with Bud Light started destroying the once-No. 1 beer brand in the United States.

With the Tony Awards appearance featuring the newly blond Mulvaney and Tony the Tiger, an outsized presence in American advertising since 1951, that reverse Midas touch could soon be smearing Kellogg Co., the Battlecreek, Michigan, maker of American staples such as Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies, Cheez-It crackers and Pringles potato chips.

Considering the tiny conservative audience for a show like the Tony Awards — a product as hyper-liberal as the Oscars without even the populist nod of a major motion picture release — there’s a good chance the moment itself was seen by a fairly small number who would have objected.

But plenty saw the images on social media, and they didn’t go over well:

“It’s a sad day.@KelloggsUS@KelloggCompany goes woke. Even having Tony the Tiger bow to the Trans Mulvaney & holding his dress train,” one Twitter user wrote. “A month long celebration of perversion. When our veterans get 1 day. Truly sick.”

It’s a sad day. @KelloggsUS @KelloggCompany goes woke. Even having Tony the Tiger bow to the Trans Mulvaney & holding his dress train. A month long celebration of perversion. When our veterans get 1 day. Truly sick. https://t.co/OICnjBHs75 — C Young (@cathyyoung421) June 12, 2023

“Anybody up for not buying Kelloggs?” wrote another.

Anybody up for not buying Kelloggs? Dylan Mulvaney poses with Tony the Tiger on Tony Awards red carpet https://t.co/2kZcdyxnmk via @MailOnline — LotsofSammiches (@LSammiches) June 12, 2023

And that’s where things are going to get interesting.

The impact of the more or less consensus boycott of Bud Light has been devastating to that particular Anheuser-Busch beer but has been limited when it comes to other Anheuser-Busch beverages.

Kellogg’s makes not only the Frosted Flakes that Tony the Tiger trumpets to such g-r-r-r-eat effect on Saturday morning advertisements but also a whole range of other breakfast and snack foods that are so much a part of American life it’s easy to forget they’re made by anyone. They’ve just always been there.

But now, in an utterly unforced move, Kellogg’s has gratuitously taken the side of the transgender movement in its fight against American parents. Because Mulvaney isn’t just a symbol of how sexual insanity is becoming mainstream American culture, he’s a symbol of how that sexual insanity is being weaponized against parents’ control over how to raise their own children.

And considering the placement of Kellogg’s products in the hearths of the heartland, the progressives who decided to align the children’s character of Tony the Tiger with the sexual kinks of Dylan Mulvaney have just taken transgender questions and put them squarely in the kitchens of Americans — and the discussion of American families.

That’s almost certainly going to hurt Kellogg’s bottom line.

Dylan Mulvaney Poses with Kellogg’s Tony the Tiger at Tony Awards. These woke companies are making our food choices simple. https://t.co/bvkvqHytlj — lucky one USA. (@stewdude59) Junpolitie 12, 2023

It won’t be as fast or as evident as in the Bud Light case — cereal, after all, has a longer shelf life than beer, and it would be obscenely sinful to throw away good cereal that’s already been paid for just to make a political point at home. (Conservatives generally aren’t known for being obscenely sinful. That’s the left’s wheelhouse, as a rule.)

But Kellogg’s has gone out of its way to tell conservatives across the country how little their beliefs mean to the multinational corporation. Its executives shouldn’t be surprised when they find out the feeling can be very much mutual.

For no good reason at all, the company is gambling a name that is nearly the gold standard for consumer goodwill in the U.S. for a fleeting association with a transgender fad that’s offensive to reality as well as religion, common sense and common sanity.

And in the long run, it’s going to lose because of it.

