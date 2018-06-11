Another Day in NYC: Watch Spectators Fail To Break Up Vicious Subway Brawl

Violence erupted in a Brooklyn subway station Saturday night as two men engaged in a knock-down, drag-out brawl in which one combatant bit off part of another man’s lip.

The fight at the Utica Avenue 4/5/6 station in Crown Heights took place at about 10 p.m., police said, according to the New York Post.

The cause was unknown. The fight, which drew a crowd of onlookers, even made it to YouTube, as those who did not walk past the brawl with typical New York City sang-froid preferred to be spectators rather than peacemakers.

For a while, the antagonists danced, prompting at least one call to step up the action.

But when they clinched near a ticket vending machine, the shorter of the two men got in a punch to the head. The taller man fought back with his teeth.

The taller man bit the shorter man’s “lip and jaw, removing a part of his lip,” police said.

The fight continued, amusing the spectators until the blood spraying from one man was too much to take.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: The following video contains graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing.

Calls of “Chill!” and, “Break it up!” emerged along with comments that the man getting the worst of the fight should be helped. At that, the winner of the battle took off. The loser was later sent to Kings County Hospital.

New York’s subways can get violent at times, as reported by the New York Daily News, which published a story about a May 30 video of a clash of cultures that took place on one subway car. The video was posted to YouTube.

In that incident, a black woman lashes out at an Asian woman who the black woman claimed pushed her child out of her seat.

“You play with my kid and I’m supposed to be ok with it?” the black woman said, before ordering her daughter to push the Asian woman off the seat and then shoving her.

“Don’t play with my daughter b—-,” the mother shouts. “That’s my child. F— your language.

The woman then looks at the other passengers.

“Y’all speak English? Tell her what she did wrong. She moved my child out of her seat,” she yells. “This ain’t your country. Welcome to America. Welcome to Brooklyn b—-.”

That incident followed by several days one in which a black woman and a Jewish man battled over whether her language toward him was racist, the Daily News reported.

“You said I’m being racist, so you tell me who I’m being racist towards,” the black woman said. “Because you’re Jewish, and I said if a Jewish family got on here, somebody would have gotten up. That’s not a racist statement! That is a factual statement!”

“Yes it is racist,” replied the man, who wore a yarmulke.

