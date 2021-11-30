Share
News
Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Nov. 22 Christmas parade massacre in Waukesha, Wisconsin, appears at Waukesha County Court on Nov. 23.
Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Nov. 21 Christmas parade massacre in Waukesha, Wisconsin, appears at Waukesha County Court on Nov. 23. Brooks is charged with six counts of intentional homicide. (Mark Hoffman - Pool / Getty Images)

Another Homicide Charge Has Been Filed Against Parade Massacre Suspect Darrell Brooks

 By Jack Davis  November 30, 2021 at 9:43am
Share

Jackson Sparks loved baseball.

The 8-year-old was the kind of kid “you couldn’t help but love,” said Jeff Rogers, president of the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Blazers Baseball/Fastpitch Softball Club, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

And on Monday, Darrell Brooks Jr., whose criminal record dates back to more than a decade before Jackson was born, was charged with homicide in the little boy’s Nov. 23 death.

Sparks was the first child to die from the tragedy that took place on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, as the people of Waukesha gathered for the town’s traditional Christmas parade. Sparks was marching with his team.

Then came an SUV, driven by Brooks, plowing through the marchers, leaving five people dead at the scene and more than 40 people injured. Sparks was among them, clinging to life for two days until he died.

Trending:
Researchers Review COVID Database, Make a Huge Discovery When They Exclude Vaccinated People

A court filing Monday said the child’s bright smile gave way to “craniocerebral injuries from blunt force trauma to the head,” citing the conclusion of a Waukesha County medical examiner, according to NBC.

Brooks had initially faced five counts of intentional homicide before the addition of the sixth count Monday.

Do you think Brooks will be found guilty?

Former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher said there might be a legal argument that the first person Brooks hit was accidental, according to Politico, “but when he kept going and knowing what he had done to the first person and didn’t stop, then it was all intentional.”

The criminal complaint against Brooks says he would not stop when an officer banged on the hood of his car, or when another fired shots at his vehicle in the vain hopes of preventing the tragedy that followed.

“The vehicle then got to the intersection of East Main Street and NW Barstow Street, and it appeared the brakes were activated. Office Butryn believed the vehicle was going to come to a stop and attempt to make a right hand turn out of the parade route, onto NW Barstow Street. However, the vehicle then appeared to rapidly accelerate, as Officer Butryn heard tires squeal,” the complaint states.

“The vehicle took an abrupt left turn into the crowd of parade participants. At this point, it was clear to Officer Butryn that this was an intentional act to strike and hurt as many people as possible. Officer Butryn continued to run westbound on East Main Street, trailing the vehicle and its path. He observed the vehicle appeared to be intentionally moving side to side, striking multiple people, and bodies and objects were flying from the area of the vehicle,” the complaint said.

Related:
Defense Attorney Claims 'Jussie Smollett Is a Real Victim' as Trial Gets Underway

Tom Grieve, a former Waukesha County prosecutor, said that charging Brooks with intentional homicide instead of a reckless act is supported by the evidence.

“The fact he didn’t step on the brakes: That was intentional. The fact that his foot was on the gas: That was intentional. He could have stopped … He’s the only person who could put his foot on the brake pedal and he didn’t,” Grieve said, according to Politico.

One expert predicted a quick plea deal in the case.

“If I were in this case, what I’d be trying to do was to see how I can put out this fire as quickly as possible,” Phil Turner, a former federal prosecutor who is an attorney in Chicago, told Politico. “If you let it linger, it’s only going to get worse.”

Brooks’ next scheduled court hearing is Jan. 14, according to the Journal-Sentinel.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Another Homicide Charge Has Been Filed Against Parade Massacre Suspect Darrell Brooks
After Biden Takes 6-Day Vacation, Psaki Says He Can't Fit in a Visit to Grieving Families in Waukesha
FAA Makes Massive Mistake, Accidentally Exposes 704 Previously Unknown Epstein Flights
Disney Bows to China, Censors Its Own Content
Doctor Who First Spotted Omicron Variant Counters World Leaders' Alarmism: 'I Think It Will Be a Mild Disease'
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.