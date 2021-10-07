A racist social media post advertising a fraternity party sparked outrage at a North Carolina university and death threats against the white student supposedly behind it.

Now, it appears the post was a hoax carried out by a black student from another fraternity.

The message first appeared on the anonymous social media site Yik Yak and promoted a Theta Chi party with one ugly stipulation: “no blacks.”

According to WITN-TV, the name and number of Theta Chi member Austin Hunter were included in the post.

“To be accused of something that I didn’t do, that really sucks,” Hunter told WITN. “My name and number were posted in the college newspaper, and I was being harassed with calls and texts and I even received death threats.”

Although Yik Yak allows posters to remain anonymous, it logs detailed information about who is using its service — and how.

A Greenville Police Department investigation quickly landed on James Edwards, a member of the rival Pi Lambda Phi fraternity.

According to the Greenville Daily Reflector, Edwards was booked on Oct. 1 on a charge of cyberstalking.

Kristen Hunter, a spokeswoman for the Greenville Police Department, had a message for anyone looking to use an anonymous app for similar ends.

“If you have any kind of social media app, there is a digital footprint,” Hunter told WITN.

“There is a way to track this kind of activity and behavior. So I would certainly caution anybody who’s looking to utilize anonymous apps that we can find you.”

While the student and fraternity implicated in the hoax post have now been cleared, fake hate incidents like this are becoming all too common in a progressive society that places victims — real and imagined — on a pedestal.

One recent hate hoax endangered the lives of sleeping college students.

Victoria Unanka, a black student at Wisconsin’s Viterbo University, hinted that a fire that had threatened her dorm in April was the result of a hate crime because it was next to her room.

Upon review of video evidence, her story changed to reflect the fact that she had actually set the fire intentionally.

Perhaps the most famous fake hate incident involved actor Jussie Smollett, who allegedly staged a racially motivated attack against himself in 2019.

While Smollett claimed he was targeted by rope-wielding racists roaming the streets of Chicago, evidence suggests two men were paid by the actor to carry out the fake attack.

According to those on the far left, our country is full of racists just waiting for the opportunity to kill or otherwise harm minorities.

Unfortunately for this radical element, the victims of headline-ready “hate crimes” often seem to be the ones committing them.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.