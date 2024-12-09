Share
Daniel Penny, who is charged in the death of Jordan Neely, walks into the courthouse as closing arguments begin in his trial on December 2, 2024 in New York City.
Daniel Penny, who is charged in the death of Jordan Neely, walks into the courthouse as closing arguments begin in his trial on December 2, 2024 in New York City.

On Eve of Daniel Penny Decision, Video from NYC Subway Car Full of Cowering Men Goes Viral

 By Jared Harris  December 9, 2024 at 7:42am
With one charge dismissed, Daniel Penny’s final legal challenge will seemingly come to a head on Monday.

He is facing a charge of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, a mentally ill man whose aggressive behavior on a subway led to the fatal encounter with Penny.

As the weekend before the jury’s decision on his homicide charge begins, a video has gone viral and caused serious conversation about the fork in the road America faces.

The clip, originally posted on March 14, resurfaced Friday.

The X account End Wokeness reposted the video with the caption, “You could either live in a world with Daniel Pennys or a world with this:”

Without context, the video presents a worrying sight — men cowering among the women and children as an apparent altercation becomes increasingly heated outside of their subway car.

Users were quick to react in the comment section.

Is Daniel Penny being treated fairly?

At least one person floated an idea that would undoubtedly tilt the scales of justice heavily in Penny’s favor.

The minute-long video lacks important context, however.

Originally shot on March 14, the clip captures the situation near a violent confrontation on a subway train in Brooklyn.

According to WABC-TV, the confrontation began as a 32-year-old man entered the train. Witnesses say a 36-year-old man immediately confronted him and began to act aggressively.

The 36-year-old then approached the other man armed with a knife and a gun, but the firearm was quickly taken from him.

The younger man then shot the disarmed aggressor four times.

On March 15, WABC-TV reported that no charges had been filed against the 32-year-old man. The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said there was evidence of self defense in the shooting.

Regardless of whether nearby men intervening would have prevented the violence or not, one thing remains clear — the nation anxiously awaits the jury’s decision on Daniel Penny.

