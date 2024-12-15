A California sheriff has defied an administrative board’s attempt to turn her county into a “super sanctuary” for people illegally inside the United States.

The 3-1 Tuesday vote from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors restricts assistance to federal immigration authorities.

“Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, and our county will not be a tool for policies that hurt our residents,” Chairwoman Nora Vargas said, according to KNSD.

The policy is “designed to ensure local resources are focused on addressing the County’s most urgent needs, while protecting families and promoting community trust,” according to Vargas.

Supervisor Jim Desmond was the lone “no” vote and was not shy about voicing his disgust for the “direct betrayal” of his county.

Today’s outrageous decision to turn San Diego County into a “Super” Sanctuary County is an affront to every law-abiding citizen who values safety and justice. The Board of Supervisors’ 3-1 vote to embrace this radical policy is a direct betrayal of the people we are sworn to… pic.twitter.com/LypCR5S1GX — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) December 10, 2024

The policy’s timing, a little over a month before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, is completely suspect.

Under the policy, the chief administrative officer of the county has 180 days to gather data and present recommendations on how best to further the board’s goal.

One snag this administrative overseer might encounter is the defiance of the county’s chief law enforcement officer.

San Diego County Sheriff Kelly A. Martinez is not about to be pushed around by the progressive aims of three county-level board members.

“The Sheriff respects Chairwoman Vargas and the members of the Board of Supervisors; however, she has been clear on her position on this matter,” the SDCSO wrote in a post on the county board’s vote.

“As stated in the Sheriff’s statement, she will continue to follow state law, and there is no loophole in state statute as referenced in the Chairwoman’s board letter,” the post continued.

“Current state law strikes the right balance between limiting local law enforcement’s cooperation with immigration authorities, ensuring public safety, and building community trust.”

The SDCSO confirmed that state law allows cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The sheriff argued this has already been debated and decided on at the state level, and that her authority is clearly laid out.

The post asserted the sheriff’s office “will not change its practices based on the Board resolution” and dismissed the county board’s attempt to dictate law enforcement policy.

Read @SDSheriff statement on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors’ vote on immigration enforcement. You can also read the full statement here: https://t.co/PSGANIABaf. pic.twitter.com/5y7I5rMeud — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 11, 2024

“The Board of Supervisors does not set policy for the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff, as an independently elected official, sets the policy for the Sheriff’s Office.

“California law prohibits the Board of Supervisors from interfering with the independent, constitutionally and statutorily designated investigative functions of the Sheriff, and is clear that the Sheriff has the sole and exclusive authority to operate the county jails.”

As Trump enters office and makes border security a primary focus, the support of America’s law enforcement will be critical in achieving a safer and more stable nation.

