Right wing influencer Jake Lang is confronted by protesters at a rally near city hall on Jan. 17, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Anti-ICE Rioters Assault Conservative, Force Man to Take Off His American Flag Hoodie

 By Jack Davis  January 19, 2026 at 3:03pm
Blood and carnage flowed in the streets of Minneapolis on Saturday as mobs attacked multiple people who support the immigration crackdown that has roiled Minnesota.

Conservative activist Jake Lang was attacked by a crowd, with videos posted to X showing blood flowing from a cut in the back of his head where Lang said he was stabbed.

“I just got stabbed by a crazie white commie leftist rioter today in Minnesota All for pointing out their replacement by 70 IG burka wearing (pirate) Somalians Plate carrier blocked it,” Lang posted on X.

“I was just literally LYNCHED by an anti white mob of liberals & illegal immigrants- I’m at the hospital now getting staples in my skull,” Lang said in another post on X.

“Nearly ripped limb from limb in Minneapolis!!!! Jacob Frey took the officers at the Minneapolis Police to stand down, so they could watch me eaten live on national television!!!!! PRESIDENT TRUMP SEND IN THE NATIONAL GUARD They are lynching White Christians on the streets!!!!!” he posted.

Lang was not the only target of the mob, according to the Daily Wire.

Anti-ICE mobs attacked a man wearing an American flag hoodie and demanded he take it off.

The report said that even after he took off the hoodie, he was harassed by the crowd.

Related:
Breaking: DOJ Confirms Charges Are Coming for Don Lemon and Anti-ICE Agitators Who Invaded Church

Fox News noted that a man carrying an American flag was assailed in a parking garage as he tried to leave the site of a protest.

The man was struck on the head with a flagpole and pepper sprayed as he tried to leave.

“I’m trying to be done, but you guys keep harassing me,” he said.

While the man left, protesters used flagpoles to strike his vehicle.

As the violence continued, President Donald Trump attacked the politicians stoking it.

“ICE is removing some of the most violent criminals in the World from our Country, and bring them back home, where they belong. Why is Minnesota fighting this? Do they really want murderers and drug dealers to be ensconced in their community? The thugs that are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists. Is this really what Minnesota wants?” he wrote on Truth Social.

“The crooked Governor and ‘Congresswoman’ Omar, who married her brother, don’t mind because it keeps the focus of attention off the 18 Billion Dollar, Plus, FRAUD, that has taken place in the State! Don’t worry, we’re on it!” Trump wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation