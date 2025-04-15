Share
Anti-Israel Student Shows up at ICE Office for Citizenship Meeting, Gets Carted Off in Cuffs Instead

 By Jack Davis  April 15, 2025 at 6:38am
A leader of the anti-Israel movement at Columbia University in the aftermath of the Hamas terror attack on Israel has been detained by immigration authorities.

Mohsen Mahdawi was summoned to the Colchester, Vermont, office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Monday.

He expected to take a test to become a naturalized citizen. Instead, agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested him, according to the Intercept.

Mawdawi had been in the U.S. for 10 years and possesses a green card, according to the report.

The Trump administration wants to deport him to the West Bank, but is facing a legal battle to do so.

“Mohsen Mahdawi was unlawfully detained today for no reason other than his Palestinian identity,” Luna Droubi, Mahdawi’s attorney, said.

Do you support expelling all foreign nationals who support foreign terrorist organizations?

“He came to this country hoping to be free to speak out about the atrocities he has witnessed, only to be punished for such speech.”

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order to keep Mahdawi from being deported until legal challenges to his detention and deportation play out.

The New York Times noted that although Mahdawi says he is a student, he is in his mid-30s.

Mahdawi fears going to the West Bank, where violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians is high.

Trump Orders Harvard to Be Crushed After University Refuses to End Rampant Racism, Anti-Semitism

“It’s kind of a death sentence,” Mahdawi said, according to the Intercept. “Because my people are being killed unjustly in an indiscriminate way.”

Mahdawi is a friend of fellow anti-Israel Columbia protester Mahmoud Khalil, and had gone into hiding to avoid being deported, the outlet reported.

He said he asked Columbia for help in finding a place where he could not be detained, but the college did not answer, he said.

“This is the outcome,” Mahdawi said. “I will be either living or imprisoned or killed by the apartheid system.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Mahdawi should be set free.

“Mohsen Mahdawi of White River Junction, Vermont, walked into an immigration office for what was supposed to be the final step in his citizenship process,” he said, according to NBC News.

“Mr. Mahdawi, a legal resident of the United States, must be afforded due process under the law and immediately released from detention.”

The Department of Homeland Security did not comment on Mahdawi’s detention, according to NBC.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




