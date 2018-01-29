Anti-Trump Grammys Lowest-Rated in Television History?

TV data from the 60th annual Grammy Awards has revealed that this year’s ceremony might have been the lowest-rated one in television history.

Nielsen results released Monday showed that Sunday’s ceremony — which aired on CBS — garnered roughly 19.8 million viewers.

That represents a roughly 24 percent plunge when compared to the same numbers from 2017, The New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, initial ratings statistics revealed that the ceremony garnered a 12.7/21 metered market rating, a 20 percent drop from last year, and “what looks to be an all-time low for the ceremony,” according to Deadline.

In the most important rating demographic, adults between the ages of 18 and 49, those results fell 26 percent from 2017.

These numbers led Deadline to assert that the 2018 awards show appears to be “the lowest rated ever.”

In some respects, the actual awards given out Sunday were overshadowed by political commentary.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar and comedian Dave Chappelle tried to send a message about race relations in America, while Trevor Noah — also a comedian — was the first to actually mention President Donald Trump while onstage.

However, what really got people talking was the segment involving “Fire and Fury,” author Michael Wolff’s tell-all book about Trump’s first months in office.

In a pre-taped skit, Grammys host James Carden pretended to be looking for someone to narrate the audio version of Wolff’s book.

John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled — all well known musicians — were shown reading parts of the book.

Then, the clip cut to former Secretary of State and 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“He had a longtime fear of being poisoned. One reason why he likes to eat at McDonald’s. Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made,” the former secretary of state said, referring to Trump’s reported fast food preferences.

On the hunt for a GRAMMY Award of his own, James Corden auditions celebrities for the spoken word version of Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.” pic.twitter.com/SjTobAbv2N — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 29, 2018

But many people didn’t think the supposedly comedic Trump-bashing was particularly funny.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley noted that in the past, she has always enjoyed watching the Grammys. But this year, she suggested that the music awards ceremony was ruined by unnecessary political references.

“I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it,” Haley tweeted Sunday night. “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

Similarly, the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also indicated that the Clinton clip was unnecessary.

Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

“Getting to read a # fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency,” he tweeted.

