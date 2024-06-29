A police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, was attacked with a crossbow Saturday.

The officer, who was wounded in the neck, responded with his gun and killed his attacker, according to the Times of Israel.

The embassy was closed at the time of the incident.

The attacker was identified as Salahudin Zujovic, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said.

Zujovic had converted to Islam from Serbian Orthodox Christianity, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“We are looking for another person,” Vucic said. “We will secure all diplomatic missions and also guarantee safety and security.”

“There is no doubt – this is a terrorist act against the government of Serbia,” Serbia’s deputy prime minister and interior minister, Ivica Dacic, stated in response to the attack.

Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz thanked Serbia for its response in a post on X

“I would like to thank the Government of Serbia and all those involved in the prompt response, for their strong support and cooperation following the attempted terror act on the Embassy of Israel in Belgrade today, during which a Serbian guard was injured by the terrorist. I would also like to send my wishes for a quick recovery to the injured guard,” he wrote.

“Terrorism cannot be tolerated!” he wrote

Dacic said the incident involved a Serbian policeman assigned to guard the Israeli Embassy

“The 34-year-old policeman used a weapon in self-defense and neutralized the assailant, who died as a result of his wounds,” Dacic said.

“The policeman was transferred to an emergency center conscious, where surgery will be performed to remove the arrow from his neck. All the circumstances of the attack and possible motives are being investigated,” he said.

Dacic said Zujovic first approached the police officer with multiple questions.

“He was carrying a bag with him and he took out a crossbow from the bag and shot the gendarme in the neck with the arrow,” Dacic said, according to CNN.

“The gendarme reacted immediately, as much as he could until he fell to the ground… he took out his gun and fired several shots at the assailant. The attacker died after half an hour,” Dacic added.

Dacic said the Wahhabi movement, a branch of Islam, was connected to the attack.

