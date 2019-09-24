Antonio Brown Goes Back to College After Swearing Off the NFL

Nearly a decade after leaving the campus of Central Michigan University to become an NFL star, Antonio Brown is returning to college, leaving a trail of controversy in his wake.

However, college officials say no one needs to worry about sitting in class next to the 31-year-old, who faces multiple allegations of sexual assault.

“Antonio Brown is currently enrolled in online degree completion coursework at Central Michigan University,” Heather Smith, a school spokeswoman, told MLive.com. “He does not attend classes on a CMU campus.”

The site quoted an unnamed college source as saying that Brown enrolled in four classes on Sept. 16, which pre-dates the New England Patriots’ decision to sever ties with the wide receiver.

Brown posted a photo of his schedule with the caption “Back to school,” to Instagram on Monday, Sports Illustrated reported.

Many things about this Antonio Brown story are fascinating, but I am most intrigued by his new course schedule:https://t.co/AkyPjC7pRr MGT 312 – Introduction to managementENG 303WI – Technical writingREL 334WI – Death and dyingSOC 323 – Racism and inequality pic.twitter.com/SXU3Qq6kDw — Ben Greenman (@bengreenman) September 23, 2019

The photo shows that Brown is taking “Introduction to Management” and “Technical Writing.”

Beginning next month, he’ll take a religion class called “Death and Dying” and a class on racism and inequality, CNN reported.

Brown did not graduate from Central Michigan before turning pro.

The wide receiver was drafted in the sixth round of the 2010 draft prior to finishing school, then rose to fame with the Pittsburgh Steelers before demanding to be traded after last season.

But his stint with the Oakland Raiders, who acquired him from Pittsburgh, dissolved in a sea of acrimony before the regular season even started.

It appeared that Brown had a new lease on life with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, but he was let go on Friday after a report surfaced that Brown intimidated a woman who accused him of sexual assault, USA Today reported.

Brown faces a lawsuit from former Central Michigan gymnast Britney Taylor, who is alleging she was sexually assaulted. The troubled athlete also faces a civil suit over damage to a condominium in Miami.

On Sunday, Brown fired back with a social media attack on the NFL.

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !” Brown tweeted.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown also lashed out at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger in tweets that were later deleted.

“4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it,” Brown wrote, in reference to Roethlisberger’s 2010 suspension after being accused of sexual assault.

Roethlisberger was never charged.

“Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes for different folks clearly,” Brown tweeted, referring to charges of soliciting prostitution brought against Kraft, the New York Post reported.

