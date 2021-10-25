Share
News
New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, seen speaking at the Capitol Sept. 21, is using some creative math in claiming that the Jan. 6 incursion claimed 'almost 10' lives.
Special Report
New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, seen speaking at the Capitol Sept. 21, is using some creative math in claiming that the Jan. 6 incursion claimed 'almost 10' lives. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

AOC Claims Jan. 6 'Terror Attack' Left 'Almost 10 Dead': Only Four Died, All Were Trump Supporters

 By Michael Austin  October 25, 2021 at 12:21pm
Share

What really happened on Jan. 6?

Undoubtedly, the pro-Trump crowd at the Capitol engaged in a politically motivated riot. Beyond that, however, there is not much else to say. Despite claims to the contrary, the evidence has shown those present were not insurrectionists or terrorists.

None of these facts have stopped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from claiming otherwise, however. In fact, in a tweet published on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez made the claim that the Jan. 6 riot was a “terror attack” that left “almost 10 dead.”

Trending:
Abbott Deploys Texas National Guard to Border, One Key Tactic Means They Won't Have to Hand Migrants Over to Biden

In truth, there were four deaths that occurred during the Jan. 6 riot, not “almost 10.” All four of the dead were pro-Trump demonstrators.

Both Kevin Greeson, 55, and Benjamin Phillips, 50, died of heart attacks; Roseanne Boyland, 34, died of “acute amphetamine intoxication” and Ashli Babbitt, 35, died from a gunshot wound to her left shoulder, according to a KOKI-TV report of the D.C. medical examiner’s findings.

Two of the four deaths were of natural causes, a third died from an accidental drug overdose and the fourth — Ashli Babbit — was shot by Captiol police. And, again, all four were among the pro-Trump crowd.

Was the Jan. 6 riot a terror attack?

So, how did AOC arrive at her “almost 10” number?

Various establishment media outlets — including The New York Times and The Associated Press — forwarded the false claim that Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick was murdered by the pro-Trump mob.

In reality, Washington’s medical examiner found Sicknick had suffered two strokes on Jan. 7 — the day after the riot — and had died of natural causes completely unrelated to the previous day’s events. Nevertheless, media outlets, left-wing activists and even President Biden himself have all forwarded the claim that Sicknick was murdered on Jan. 6.

Additionally, it appears Ocasio-Cortez is attempting to include a number of Capitol police suicides that occurred in the months following the incursion. According to Reuters, four officers who responded to the Jan. 6 riot have since killed themselves.

Related:
Black MAGA Fan Slapped with Harshest Jan. 6 Punishment Yet - But He Never Set Foot Inside the Capitol

So it seems that Ocasio-Cortez added up those four suicides, the four dead Trump supporters and the unrelated death of Officer Brian Sicknick to reach her number of “almost 10.” This is hardly an honest analysis of how that day unfolded.

AOC’s claim that the riot was a “terror attack” appears similarly dubious.

Speaking with The Western Journal back in July, foreign policy expert Jim Hanson explained why he believed such assertions regarding the incursion to be ridiculous.

“It is a riot. You know, it was definitely a tiny group of people who may have had some insurrectionist ideas, but they didn’t even bring guns,” Hanson said. “You know? I mean, how intense of an insurrection are you having if you didn’t even bring anything beyond bear spray?”

In Hanson’s view, false and exaggerated claims concerning Jan. 6 are being used to give federal agencies unprecedented authority which would otherwise be seen as an infringement of constitutional rights.

“They have arrested pretty much anybody who took a selfie in the Capitol for federal crimes. They’re overcharging everything. They’re keeping people in solitary confinement, no bail, and basically abusing state power in a very scary way,” Hanson said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




loading
AOC Claims Jan. 6 'Terror Attack' Left 'Almost 10 Dead': Only Four Died, All Were Trump Supporters
Book Depicting Child Pornography Keeps Appearing in School Libraries: We Now Know Who's Responsible
Psaki Smugly Corrects Reporter: Biden Did Go to the Border - 13 Years Ago
Biden's Delaware Summer House Gets $455K Upgrade Billed to the US Taxpayer
Watch: Biden Raises Eyebrows with Bizarre Moment Where He Can't Figure Out What to Do with Hands
See more...

Conversation