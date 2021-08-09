The debut of a new series is going to replace CNN political analyst Chris Cuomo’s primetime show tonight as Chris, the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, reportedly goes on vacation amid calls for him to resign.

The new series, called “Being …” will feature CNN’s Dana Bash interviewing “individuals affecting American policy, politics, and culture to give viewers an understanding of the human being behind the public face,” according to a CNN news release issued Friday.

It will kick off at 9 p.m. Eastern with an interview with firebrand New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In what will be one of Ocasio-Cortez’s “most personal on-camera interviews to date,” the congresswoman and Bash are expected to discuss the representative’s “unique perspective on power and femininity, what drives her, and how threats against her and her previous experience with sexual assault impacted her perspective on January 6th.”

The New York Times reported Friday that Chris Cuomo is seeking to”begin a weeklong vacation” from his show timed with his birthday Monday. This comes as his brother, Andrew Cuomo, faces allegations of sexual abuse that have been made stronger by a New York state attorney general’s report which concluded that Andrew indeed committed sexual harassment.

The debut episode of “Being” debut episode falls in what is normally the time slot of “Cuomo Prime Time.”

In an email Monday, Dylan Rose Geerlings told The Western Journal that “Being …” will only appear on Monday. It remained unclear what the network will air from Tuesday to Friday.

It wasn’t clear what other newsmakers have been interviewed for the series for future installments.

In follow-up emails, Geerling did not respond to a question about confirming that Cuomo’s vacation had been long-planned, leaving an element — at least — of uncertainty about the absence of one of CNN’s biggest names. That, combined with the lack of any announced replacement for Cuomo’s show for the week seemingly makes Cuomo’s leave more mysterious.

As Newsmax and several other outlets reported, Chris Cuomo faces public calls to resign after it was revealed that he neither reported on the scandal nor did he refrain from helping his brother formulate a response.

Project Veritas on July 27 released a leaked version of a documentary where Bash interviews Ocasio-Cortez, asking her questions similar to the ones the CNN news release advertises.

“You’re now in your second term in the House, you have 12 million Twitter followers, 9 million Instagram followers, and they all know you by three letters: AOC. So, what’s it like to be AOC?” Bash is heard asking Ocasio-Cortez, according to a compilation video.

Ocasio-Cortez replies by saying, “Um, you know, it’s, uh, it’s an interesting question because I just feel like I really try to be is — to be like my neighbors and to be, um, like the folks at the bodega that I get coffee from.”

“How are you most misunderstood?” Bash asks.

“Just — thinking that I’m rash, unintelligent, and that I intend to do harm. I think that particularly the misperception that I’m here to do harm to our country. It’s unfortunate,” she replies.

Bash asks Ocasio-Cortez “softball questions,” Project Veritas reported, and Ocasio-Cortez goes on to claim at one point during the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, she feared she was going to be assaulted sexually.

“After the attack, I hid behind my door…I just hear, ‘Where is she? Where is she?’ This was the moment where I thought everything was over,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“For a lot of survivors across the country, the decision to come forward oftentimes does not feel like a conscious one. That impact was doubled that day because of the misogyny and the racism that was so deeply rooted and animated — that attack on the Capitol, you know, white supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways. There’s a lot of sexualizing of that violence,” she said.

CNNgo subscribers will get to stream “Being … AOC” live through AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, and Android TV, and CNN’s Android and iOS smartphone applications.

The show will be available on-demand from Tuesday onward, according to the CNN release.

