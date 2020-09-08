SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

3 Teens Charged in Slaying of Cleveland Police Officer

A police vehicle is seen in the above stock image.Matt Gush / ShutterstockA police vehicle is seen in the above stock image. (Matt Gush / Shutterstock)

By The Associated Press
Published September 8, 2020 at 9:32am
P Share Print

Three teenagers were charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a Cleveland police detective and another man during what authorities said was a robbery attempt.

David McDaniel Jr., 18, of Cleveland, was charged with two counts of aggravated murder in Cleveland Municipal Court, records show.

A 17-year-old male and 15-year-old male, who were not identified because of their ages, face aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

Court records don’t indicate whether McDaniel has an attorney to speak for him.

McDaniel and the two juveniles are accused of killing Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz, 53, and Scott Dingess, 50, as they sat in Skernivitz’s unmarked police car on Thursday night.

TRENDING: Trump Says Biden Needs a Drug Test - This Is What Tipped Him Off

A police statement of facts filed with the charges against McDaniel say he and two juveniles approached Skernivitz’s car, which was parked behind a store, and shot Skernivitz and Dingess during an attempted robbery. McDaniel was arrested Sunday.

A Cleveland police official told The Associated Press that Skernivitz, a 25-year veteran of the force, was working undercover that night during a drug operation and that Dingess was a police informant.

Skernivitz was sworn in last Wednesday as a member of the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force in support of Operation Legend, a Justice Department effort to crack down on violent crime in Cleveland and other cities.

He was also assigned to the Cleveland police gang unit. Authorities have not said whether Skernivitz was working with the federal task force or the gang unit when he was killed.

Skernivitz’s funeral is scheduled for Friday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







'An Attempt To Destroy My Character': Rochester Police Chief Resigns, Denounces Protests
Police Seize 1,000 Lbs of Marijuana in Investigation Into Killings at Illegal CA Growing Site
3 Teens Charged in Slaying of Cleveland Police Officer
Investigation Launched Into String of Soldier Deaths at Fort Hood
Absentee Ballots Open Door for Double Voting in Georgia Primary
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×