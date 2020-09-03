SECTIONS
Operation Legend Update: Arrest Total Climbs as Trump Admin Hammers Violent Crime

By Jake Dima
Published September 3, 2020 at 8:59am
Operation Legend, a federal initiative to combat murder and violent crime in major U.S. cities, has recorded over 2,000 arrests and seized large quantities of narcotics since the program’s July inception, according to the Department of Justice.

A total of 147 people have been arrested for homicide, 544 firearms have been seized and around 182 pounds of narcotics, including heroin, cocaine and meth, have been removed from the streets during the operation, according to a Thursday Justice Department news release.

Around 480 of the detainees were charged with federal offenses throughout Kansas City, Chicago, Albuquerque, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Memphis and Indianapolis.

Chicago has had the most felony charges — 103 — since the program launched there on July 22, according to the news release.

Kansas City, Missouri, was a close second with a total of 99 felony charges.

Operation Legend began July 8 under the direction of Attorney General William Barr.

Do you support Operation Legend?

The initiative was named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was fatally shot at his Kansas City, Missouri, home on June 29.

Taliferro’s alleged killer has since been arrested and the program has spread to crime-ridden cities throughout the nation, offering federal assistance to investigate and prevent violent crime.

Jake Dima
