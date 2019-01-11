4 Alabama players announce they are declaring for NFL draft

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Four Alabama players are skipping their final seasons to enter the NFL draft, including All-America left tackle Jonah Williams and Outland Trophy-winning defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Those projected first-rounders announced their intentions on Friday, along with versatile tailback Josh Jacobs and tight end Irv Smith Jr.

Jonah Williams and Quinnen Williams were unanimous All-Americans rated as potential Top 10 picks.

Quinnen Williams is a third-year sophomore who won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman on either side of the ball. It was his first season as a starter.

Jacobs and Smith are also listed as potential late first-rounders in at least one mock draft.

Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and cornerback Trevon Diggs have already announced they’re staying put.

