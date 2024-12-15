Trump Revealed Melania's 1-Minute Morning Ritual That He Absolutely Loves

President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House next month will also mean the return of first lady Melania Trump.

With that in mind, and with millions of Americans eager to escape the era of wokeness, which the lazy President Joe Biden and his catastrophic administration have seemed to personify, what better than a nostalgic trip down memory lane to remind us of qualities we admire in the Trumps — qualities to which all honest conservatives aspire.

For instance, in a remarkable 2004 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” a 58-year-old Donald Trump introduced his then-fiancee, 34-year-old Slovenian-born model Melania Knauss, and told host Ellen DeGeneres how much he admired his fiancee’s early-morning insistence upon orderliness.

“Are you neat? Are you messy?” DeGeneres asked the future president.

He replied that his neatness paled in comparison to that of the future first lady.

“If I get up, leave bed for a minute,” he said, “I come back [and] the bed is made.”

Canadian psychologist and prominent conservative intellectual Jordan Peterson would approve. After all, in “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” Peterson urged readers to make their beds.

That advice had less to do with fastidiousness than with promoting orderly habits of mind.

Incidentally, those habits also cultivate humility and thereby serve as an antidote to narcissistic wokeness. In fact, Peterson gave one of the book’s 12 chapters the following title: “Set your house in perfect order before you criticize the world.”

Thus, Melania Trump’s demand for orderliness in her physical surroundings probably helps explain her other admirable qualities. In her public appearances, for instance, she has routinely exhibited grace, calm, and a refreshing absence of preachiness.

Moreover, unlike current first lady Jill Biden, Melania Trump seems averse to the spotlight.

Readers may view the entire segment in the YouTube video below. The relevant exchange begins around the 7:13 mark.

Of course, Donald Trump’s decades-old appearances with fellow celebrities never cease to fascinate.

For instance, in 2004 the future president hosted the popular and long-running TV series “The Apprentice.”

When DeGeneres asked him about one particularly buzzworthy moment in the show, he responded, true to form, by mentioning the show’s ratings.

The crowd applauded.

Then, moments later, DeGeneres summarized the show’s appeal.

“And it is entertaining just because you are so real,” she said.

In other words, Donald Trump’s peers changed.

Once the establishment told DeGeneres, other celebrities, and their audiences that they should hate Trump, they fell in line like the two-faced cowards they proved to be.

But Donald Trump himself never changed. He still cares about ratings and crowd sizes because those things measure success, and he wants Americans to succeed.

Thus, it should come as no surprise that the orderly-minded Melania Trump, a breath of fresh air from the moment she breezes back into the White House, also has not changed.

