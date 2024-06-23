Share
Sports
News

Drag Racing Legend Taken to Hospital by Helicopter After Fiery Explosion During Race

 By The Associated Press  June 23, 2024 at 4:41pm
Share

National Hot Rod Association great John Force was alert and talking to safety workers immediately after a fiery, 300-mph crash Sunday in the Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

John Force Racing said the 75-year-old Force — a racing world legend — was examined at the track by the NHRA Medical Team before being transported by medical helicopter to a facility for further evaluation.

During the first round of Funny Car eliminations, the engine exploded on Force’s car at the finish line, with the vehicle going across the center line and striking the left concrete guard wall, then careening back across into the right wall.



Three weeks ago in New Hampshire, Force raced to his record 157th NHRA victory and second of the season.

Trending:
FBI Raids Home of Big City Democratic Mayor in Early Hours of the Morning

In 2007 at age 58, Force was seriously injured in a racing crash in Ennis, Texas.

“We’re keeping our pal John Force in our thought and prayers. He’s one tough cookie,” Tony Stewart, the former NASCAR star who now races in NHRA’s Top Fuel class, wrote on social media.

Have you ever attended any kind of motor race?

And plenty of X users agreed.

Related:
Baseball Legend Willie Mays Dies at Age 93

On Sunday, long after Force’s accident, teammate Austin Prock won the Funny Car division, topping Bob Tasca III in the final round.

The trophy “is going straight to the hospital to John Force,” Prock said from the winners’ circle.

“It’s just tough to see somebody go through that, especially when it’s somebody you really care about, but I know he’ll be back. We’re race car drivers and we have to flip the switch. I know John wanted us to be out here, going rounds and I’m glad we did our job.”

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Drag Racing Legend Taken to Hospital by Helicopter After Fiery Explosion During Race
Three Men Dead After Swimming Under Red Flag Warning at US Beach
Sirens Blare at 2 AM, Helicopter Scrambled to Save Small Town
Family of Six Found Dead After Severe Weather
US Carrier Strike Group Arrives in Pacific Destination as Major Show of Force
See more...

Conversation