SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Activists campaign for treaty to end violence against women

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 7:46pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Women’s rights activists from 128 nations are launching a public campaign for an international treaty to end violence against women and girls, a global scourge estimated by the United Nations to affect 35 percent of females worldwide.

The campaign led by the Seattle-based nonprofit organization Every Woman Treaty aims to have the U.N. World Health Organization adopt the treaty with the goal of getting all 193 U.N. member states to ratify it.

Every Woman Treaty co-founder Lisa Shannon told The Associated Press in an interview ahead of Tuesday’s official launch that “violence against women and girls is the most widespread human rights violation on Earth.”

She called it “a global pandemic” and said that “we cannot make progress as a species without addressing violence against women and girls.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Activists campaign for treaty to end violence against women
Immigration documentary’s protagonist faces deportation
Amid Mardi Gras joy, tears for bicyclists killed in traffic
Long ball propels No. 2 Virginia over Syracuse 79-53
Long ball propels No. 2 Virginia over Syracuse 79-53
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×