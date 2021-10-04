Share
Lifestyle
A group of students from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music are seen on their way to Doha, Qatar, on Monday.
A group of students from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music are seen on their way to Doha, Qatar, on Monday. (Afghanistan National Institute of Music / AP)

Afghan Music Students Flown to Safety in One of the Largest Airlifts Since the Taliban's Takeover

 By The Associated Press  October 4, 2021 at 9:13am
Share

More than 100 students, alumni and faculty members of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music have been flown out of Kabul on their way to Portugal, where the government has agreed to grant them asylum, the institute’s director said Monday.

They were on board a flight carrying 235 people out of Kabul’s international airport to Qatar on Sunday.

It was the largest airlift of Afghan nationals since Taliban fighters seized Afghanistan in mid-August, two weeks before the U.S. and NATO withdrew their forces from the country after a 20-year military presence.

“You cannot imagine how happy I am. Yesterday I was crying for hours,” the school’s founder and director, Ahmad Sarmast, said from his home in Melbourne, Australia.

The musicians join tens of thousands of Afghans, including many from the country’s sports and arts scenes, who have fled since August.

Trending:
One Thousand Roses Delivered to Nancy Pelosi's Office in Campaign to Move Her Heart on Abortion

Among the recent evacuees are Afghanistan’s female robotics team, known as the “Afghan Dreamers,” and a girls soccer team who resettled in Mexico and Portugal, respectively.

The last time the Taliban ruled the country, in the late 1990s, they outright banned music.

So far, the new Taliban government has not taken that step officially.

But musicians are afraid a formal ban will come.

Should America make an effort to get more evacuees out of Afghanistan?

Some Taliban fighters have started enforcing rules on their own, harassing musicians and music venues.

Afghanistan has a strong musical tradition, influenced by Iranian and Indian classical music, and a thriving pop music scene flourished in the past 20 years.

The Afghanistan National Institute of Music, founded by Sarmast in 2010, was once famous for its inclusiveness and emerged as the face of a new Afghanistan, performing to packed audiences in the U.S. and Europe.

Now, its classrooms are empty, its campus guarded by fighters from the Haqqani network, an ally of the Taliban considered a terrorist group by the United States.

The teachers and 350 students have not come back to the school since the Taliban takeover.

Related:
Watch: Retiring Pilot Dedicates Flight to 13 US Service Members Killed in Afghanistan

Around 50 students were on the flight out Sunday, including most members of the all-female Zohra orchestra, as well as former students, faculty and relatives. The group consists of about one-third of the ANIM community.

Sarmast is now planning to recreate the school in Portugal to continue their education with minimal interruption and is already looking for ways to secure musical instruments for them as soon as possible. He hopes the remaining students and faculty members will be leaving on another flight out later this month.

“We want to preserve the musical tradition of Afghanistan outside of Afghanistan, so that we can be sure that one day when there are better conditions in the country, hundreds of professional musicians would be ready to return and relight the music,” he said.

“The mission is not complete, it just began,” he said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Afghan Music Students Flown to Safety in One of the Largest Airlifts Since the Taliban's Takeover
Pope Francis Joins Others in Calling on Missouri's Governor to Grant Clemency to Death Row Inmate
Biden Admin Increases Pressure on Airlines to Force Employees to Get COVID Vaccine
School Employee Shot by Former Student at Houston Charter School
Biden Admin Reportedly Trying to Mend Fences with France After Snubbing the US's Ally
See more...

Conversation