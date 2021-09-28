Share
Taliban Strikes Another Devastating Blow to Afghan Women's Rights

 By Kaylee Greenlee  September 28, 2021 at 8:08am
The Taliban on Monday banned women from attending and teaching at Kabul University in Afghanistan’s capital.

Women will not be allowed at the university until an Islamic environment is established on the campus, according to Taliban-appointed Kabul University Chancellor Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat.

He said the school will come up with a plan to allow women back into the classroom but did not say how, CNN reported.

“As long as real Islamic environment is not provided for all, women will not be allowed to come to universities or work. Islam first,” Ghairat said on Monday.

“Due to shortage of female lecturers, we are working on a plan for male lecturers to be able to teach female students from behind a curtain in the classroom,” Ghairat tweeted in Pashto.

“That way an Islamic environment would be created for the female students to get education.”

Women may be allowed to attend and work at the university after an Islamic environment is established at the campus, Ghairat said on Twitter.

“A bad misunderstanding of my words by the New York Times. I haven’t said that we will never allow women to attend universities or go to work, I meant that until we create an Islamic environment, women will have to stay at home,” Ghairat said on Tuesday.

“We work hard to [create a] safe Islamic environment soon.”

Will things only get worse for women in Afghanistan?

Ghairat’s inadequate credentials were criticized after he was appointed, but he refuted critics’ claims and maintained that he was qualified to hold the position, CNN reported.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Conversation