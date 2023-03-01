Parler Share
News
Attorney General Merrick Garland
Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies as the Senate Judiciary Committee examines the Department of Justice, at the Capitol in Washington, March 1, 2023. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo)

AG Garland Claims Biden Admin Isn't Interfering in Hunter Investigation: "I Have Not Heard Anything"

 By The Associated Press  March 1, 2023 at 3:20pm
Parler Share

Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed Wednesday he won’t interfere with an investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes, a probe that’s continuing to unfold as congressional Republicans intensify their focus on the president’s son.

Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee he has left the matter in the hands of U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the top federal prosecutor in Delaware, who would be empowered to expand his investigation outside the state if needed.

“He has been advised he is not to be denied anything he needs,” Garland said.

“I have not heard anything from that office to suggest that they are not able to do everything the U.S. Attorney wants to do,” he added.

Garland’s appearance was his first since the new Congress convened, and came against the backdrop of special counsel investigations into classified records found at the homes of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Trending:
Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Thrown Into Solitary Confinement After Saying Epstein Was Murdered

The investigation into Hunter Biden began in 2018 and has included an examination of his income and payments he received while serving on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company whose board he had joined when his father was vice president, sparking potential conflict of interest concerns.

Under questioning from Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Garland said that if payments were made to support a foreign government in secret, “that would be a national security problem.”

It remains unclear whether Hunter Biden might face charges.

He has previously said he “handled my affairs legally and appropriately.”

Do you expect Hunter Biden to be indicted?

Joe Biden has said he has never spoken to his son about foreign business.

There have been no indications as of yet that the federal investigation involves the president.

Garland also faced questioning about fentanyl, a potent opioid responsible for soaring overdose deaths in the U.S.

“There is no strategy that I can discern about how to deal with the poisoning of Americans with fentanyl,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the panel’s top Republican.

Related:
Jury in Murdaugh Murder Trial Takes Rare Field Trip Before Deliberation

Garland said fentanyl is a “horrible epidemic unleashed on purpose” by drug cartels in Mexico.

He said the Justice Department is working to combat it, but it’s a “whole government problem.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




AG Garland Claims Biden Admin Isn't Interfering in Hunter Investigation: "I Have Not Heard Anything"
Jury in Murdaugh Murder Trial Takes Rare Field Trip Before Deliberation
Top-Prospect Charged Weeks Before NFL Draft After Incident Led to the Deaths of Teammate, Staffer
TikTok Reveals New Feature Targeted Toward Minors - All Parents Should Know About This
Kobe Bryant's Widow Receives $28.5 Million Settlement from Los Angeles County Over 'Grotesque Conduct'
See more...

Conversation