AG nominee sent memo on Mueller probe to Trump’s lawyers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general sent White House lawyers a memo arguing the president couldn’t have obstructed justice by firing ex-FBI Director James Comey.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke Monday to The Associated Press. The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The person says William Barr sent the memo to White House lawyer Emmet Flood, Solicitor General Noel Francisco and Pat Cipollone, who is now White House counsel. The person says Barr also discussed the contents of the memo with Trump’s attorneys, Jay Sekulow and Jane and Martin Raskin.

Barr also sent the memo, unsolicited, to the Justice Department.

The development comes the night before Barr’s Senate confirmation hearing.

